Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama responds to critics over his on-court emotions: Big boys can cry

Victor Wembanyama is making the case that even big boys are allowed to cry.

The San Antonio Spurs advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs after dismantling the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Following the win, Wemby was caught on camera getting weepy, which sent some Internet trolls into attack mode, labeling the 22-year-old "soft" for shedding tears after a game that wasn't for a championship.

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If you think Wembanyama is losing sleep over the alphas coming out to get him, he tried swatting that assumption with a vengeance.

Wemby addressed the haters with the same reach he uses to lead the league in blocks.

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"I think it is first and foremost a fear of judgment," Wembanyama said regarding the crying controversy. "Personally, I refuse to carry the burden of having to hide my emotions."

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"I took that personally and the rest is history," he added.

Sure, there are a few moments in life when tears make sense for a man, i.e., a child being born or your favorite team winning a championship; to his credit, Wemby wore his emotions on his sleeve and never apologized for the raw emotion.

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After a 114–95 blowout to clinch the series, the "Alien" has the Spurs looking like a legitimate threat again.

And if you have a problem with a grown man crying over a win, you can take it up with his 8-foot wingspan.

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