Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Indiana Pacers

Pacers fans go viral after animated conversation caught on camera during Nets game in Brooklyn

An X user claimed to be the woman in the video and explained the situation

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A couple of Indiana Pacers fans went viral on Thursday night after what appeared to be a rather animated conversation in the stands.

The Pacers were in Brooklyn to take on the Nets in quite the battle of the NBA's basement dwellers, but props to the fans for showing out.

However, during the game, there appeared to be an animated chat among a male and female fan, with the male going on a monologue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward E.J. Liddell at Barclays Center

Indiana Pacers guard Ethan Thompson drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward E.J. Liddell during the second half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 9, 2026. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

The woman was intently listening and then gave her own thoughts.

"That's you. What the f--- are you talking about?" she appeared to respond, based on lip-reading speculation.

The man almost immediately responded with a face of slight recognition and appreciation at the very least.

Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson leaping to dunk the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson at Barclays Center.

Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson leaps to dunk the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson during the second half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 9, 2026. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS GENO AURIEMMA HAS 'ADDED RESPONSIBILITY' OF POSITIVE REPRESENTATION BECAUSE HE IS WHITE

An X user claiming to be the woman in the video got a kick out of the viral moment.

"IM CRYINGGGGGGGG I LOVE MY BOYFRIEND THIS IS JUST HOW WE TALK!!!!!!!!!!!!!" she wrote in a post

At the very least, the latest internet meme was born.

The fans also got a chance to see the Pacers win just their second game in their last 25 contests, which isn't exactly ideal for tanking.

Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff dribbling basketball against Brooklyn Nets forward Trevon Scott at Barclays Center

Indiana Pacers center Jay Huff dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Trevon Scott during the second half at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 9, 2026. (Gregory Fisher/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It's a far cry from last year's Pacers season where they made the NBA Finals, but Tyrese Haliburton ruptured his Achilles during that series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, prompting him to miss this entire season.

The nightmare for the Pacers and Nets is almost over, as the NBA season ends on Wednesday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue