Sixers fan comes up with diabolical plan to keep Knicks fans out of town for Game 4

Philadelphia fans are known for being a different breed, but it's not all throwing batteries, greasing light poles, or telling Evgeni Malkin he sucks the second he steps off the bus.

No, some understand the basic economics of surge pricing.

...Or at least one does.

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According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, a 31-year-old Philadelphia 76ers fan was thinking about how easy it is for New York Knicks fans to see their team play in Philly as the two duke it out in the playoffs.

76ERS VS KNICKS SECOND-ROUND SERIES PREDICTED TO GO AT LEAST SIX GAMES IN MUST-WATCH NBA MATCHUP

It’s not a terribly long drive, but it’s a smooth Amtrak ride from the Big Apple to the City of Brotherly Love, made even easier by Sunday’s afternoon Game 4 start time.

So, what's the plan? Matt hopped on Reddit and pleaded for his fellow Sixers fans to buy Amtrak Flex tickets, which are fully refundable if canceled before the train departs.

By doing this, it drives up the price for the actual Knicks fans who might want to make the trip.

"Just pick a time you’d think you’d pick if you were a Knicks fan looking to make the 3:30 start time and get back home after," Matt posted on Reddit. "Click that ‘Flex’ option. Book the tickets. Hit that cancel button an hour or so before departure (set multiple alarms for this). Can’t hurt if we all do this."

That's the kind of gamesmanship I expect out of Philadelphia. Well played.

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This was also spurred by Joel Embiid imploring fans not to sell their tickets to hopefully maintain a home-court advantage.

We'll see if the plan works out this weekend, but if it does, I think we might see some fans in other cities trying to come up with similar ways to harness the awesome (and enraging) power of surge pricing to their advantage.