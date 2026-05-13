No need to wait for LeBron James to retire, the next 'great one' is already here and his name is Wemby

While the NBA Playoffs are still in full swing, the offseason rhetoric is already ramping up regarding whether Lakers superstar LeBron James has played in his last NBA game.

And, with that rhetoric, the question will inevitably rise about who the "next one" is.

When Michael Jordan retired, he relinquished that crown to Kobe Bryant, who, in turn, had it wrestled away from him by LeBron, where it has sat comfortably upon his head for the better part of two decades.

It's a classic "circle of life" type of thing that happens in the NBA whenever that era's "GOAT" hangs up his sneakers, but, much like with the transfer of power from Kobe to LeBron, we don't have to wait for The King to officially call it quits.

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The "next one" is already here, and his name is Victor Wembanyama.

You can accuse me of calling my shot a little prematurely, but I believe the next contender to enter the "greatest of all time" discussion is currently playing basketball in San Antonio, Texas.

I've talked about Wemby at length several times since joining OutKick, and for good reason.

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The 7-foot-4 Frenchman has the rare combination of talent and physical gifts that were previously unheard of before he arrived on the scene.

Similarly to LeBron, Wemby has had the insane hype surrounding him from a very young age.

I remember hearing about this 7-foot-tall 17-year-old in France who could shoot like Dirk and handle like a point guard, and even back then, people were anointing him the next GOAT.

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I thought it was a little early at the time, but they were on to something.

Fast forward to 2026, and Wemby is already a two-time NBA All-Star, a Defensive Player of the Year, and has led the league in blocks three consecutive seasons.

He is also one win away from having the San Antonio Spurs back in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in nearly a decade, thanks to a masterful 27-17-5-3 performance in Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Don't just take my word for it, either.

A couple of Basketball Hall of Famers believe Wemby is already on a GOAT-like trajectory at just 22 years old.

According to Larry Brown Sports, NBA champion and Hall of Fame forward Paul Pierce called Wemby "[the] most complete player in the history of the game," on his podcast "No Fouls Given."

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Shaquille O'Neal, one of, if not the greatest centers in NBA history, called referred to Wemby as "the first perfect big man."

If you're old enough to remember how dominant Shaq was in his prime, that comment carries a ton of weight.

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My point is this: Don't wait to jump on the Wemby hype train, because that bad boy has already pulled out of the station.

If he can guide the Spurs past the Wolves and somehow take down the 64-win Thunder to reach the NBA Finals, San Antonio will assuredly be the heavy favorite to take down the Eastern Conference's representative and raise a Larry O'Brien trophy.

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Should that happen, Wemby would be just 22 years old with a ring, a DPoY and the whole league in the palm of his hand.

If you're looking to buy Wemby stock, it's already too late. The next "GOAT" has already arrived.