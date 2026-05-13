All-time talent, zero titles: The most underachieving franchises in North American sports

When you think of the greatest sports franchises in North American sports history, I'm sure several different teams come to mind.

The New York Yankees and their 27 World Series titles have been the blueprint for every modern MLB franchise to follow.

If you're a football guy, organizations like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are some of the most historically dominant and consistently great in NFL history.

Unfortunately, those aren't the teams I wanted to talk about today.

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That's right, folks, we are looking at some of the biggest losers in North American sports, but with a twist.

It would be easy to just say franchises like the Cleveland Browns or the Sacramento Kings suck and call it a day, but where is the fun in that?

I wanted to identify the biggest underachiever in each of the four major North American sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA).

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To me, an underachiever in this sense would be franchises who have seen a ton of talent through multiple eras come through their doors while never winning anything of significance.

Let's dive right in and piss off some fanbases, shall we?

NBA: Phoenix Suns

The NBA has plenty of franchises that have won next to nothing during their existence, but few have underachieved quite as spectacularly as the Phoenix Suns.

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For all you youngsters out there, you're probably well aware that this team wasn't able to get over the championship hump with future Hall of Famers like Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Devin Booker, as well as All-Stars like Bradley Beal among their ranks, but even in the '80s, '90s and 2000s, the Suns were massive underachievers.

Everyone is aware of Hall of Famers like Steve Nash and Charles Barkley donning Suns jerseys for multiple seasons, but there were also several other HoFers littering the roster throughout the last several decades including Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Dennis Johnson and Paul Westphal, just to name a few. Guys like Amar'e Stoudemire, Dan Majerle, Danny Ainge and even Shaq spent some time in the Valley of the Sun.

With names like those, you would think Phoenix would have been able to capture at least one Larry O'Brien trophy in the last four decades, but fate had different plans in mind.

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They got close a couple of times, namely 1993 and 2021, but both times they were thwarted by the Bulls and Bucks, respectively.

I'm not sure if their arena is built on a American Indian burial ground, but I can't think of any other explanation for their bad luck.

NHL: Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo came close to having both of their pro sports franchises make this list, but there is another, more notorious underachiever in the NFL, so the fine folks of Erie County will have to settle for just the Sabres being included.

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This particular race to fill the NHL's spot on the list was a tight one between the Sabres and the Vancouver Canucks, but I gave the edge to the Sabres because I can't think of any franchise in both recent and historical times to have this many players come through their ranks without ever hoisting a Stanley Cup.

The Sabres have practically been a feeder team lately for modern Cup winners, jettisoning top draft picks Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhardt to Vegas and Florida, respectively.

Eichel led the NHL in points during the playoffs when Vegas won its Cup in 2023 and is fresh off a 94-point season in 2025, while Reinhardt scored the game-winning goal in the Panthers' 2024 game seven thriller over Edmonton to secure the franchise's first Stanley Cup, then followed that up with a four-goal performance in their Cup clincher last season.

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And that's just in the past three years!

Think about some of the absurd talent that has walked through the doors of the KeyBank Center, including Pat LaFontaine, Gilbert Perreault and Chris Drury, just to name a few.

They also could make the case for having one of the best all-time goalie rosters, with both Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek calling Buffalo home at one time or another.

Time will tell if the Sabres can break their drought, but the fact that they not only haven't won a Cup, but have directly contributed to other teams hanging banners is the extra twist of the knife needed to make this dubious list.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings

You could make the argument that the entire state of Minnesota belongs on this list, as no fanbase has experienced heartache quite like those in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes, but the Vikings are definitely the leaders in the clubhouse when it comes to underachieving.

Where do I even begin? Any team that has not one, but two Hall of Fame wide receivers on the same roster at the same time (Randy Moss and Cris Carter), and fails to win a Super Bowl is already a candidate for this list, but it doesn't stop there.

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That infamous 1998 team alone had Moss and Carter along with guard Randall McDaniel and defensive tackle John Randle as their four Hall of Fame representatives, and you could make the argument Randall Cunningham is a fringe Hall of Fame candidate (Geez, there were a lot of Randalls on this team).

Other Hall of Famers to don the purple and gold include Fran Tarkenton, Alan Page, Steve Hutchinson and Jared Allen, and guys like Adrian Peterson and Harrison Smith will surely be in the Hall when they are eligible.

The Vikings have one of the most talented all-time rosters in the NFL, and certainly match up favorably with other franchises that have multiple Super Bowls to their names, so it's a complete mystery why Minnesota was never able to get it done other than the Twin Cities being cursed to an eternity of bridesmaid status.

MLB: Seattle Mariners

When I got the idea to do this list, I did so with the Seattle Mariners in mind.

Before I could even do a second of research, I knew the Mariners would be the MLB representative, and it's not even close.

Four of the greatest players of all-time at their respective positions once called the Pacific Northwest home, those being Ken Griffey Jr. (center field), Ichiro (left field), Alex Rodriguez (shortstop) and Randy Johnson (pitcher).

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What's even crazier is that Griffey, A-Rod and Johnson all played together on the same team for a few seasons in the mid-to-late '90s, and they even had a fourth Hall of Famer, Edgar Martinez, on the roster to boot.

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The fact that the Mariners never won a World Series in the 90s is a crime, though you could chalk it up to the Yankees becoming the dominant super power in baseball during that time.

Still, the Mariners had other Hall of Fame caliber talents in the 2000s and 2010s like the aforementioned Ichiro, Felix Hernandez, Adrian Beltre and Robinson Cano, and still couldn't even sniff an AL pennant, let alone a World Series.

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Several, far less talented organizations were able to hang World Series banners in that time frame, including my beloved Florida Marlins, which just feels like the baseball gods laughing in the face of Mariners fans.

When discussing underachievers, the Seattle Mariners have to be one of the poster children, and it's safe to say they have more than "earned" their spot on this list.