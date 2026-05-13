OutKick

Phillies vs Red Sox betting preview favors Boston through five innings despite Philadelphia's hot streak

Philadelphia is 11-3 under Don Mattingly but Painter's road struggles tip the scales toward Boston

By David Troy OutKick
close
Phillies And Red Sox ALREADY Fire Their Managers: Too Premature? | The Ricky Cobb Show Video

Phillies And Red Sox ALREADY Fire Their Managers: Too Premature? | The Ricky Cobb Show

Just about a month into the MLB season, the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies have already fired their managers in Alex Cora and Rob Thompson, respectively. Good moves, or too premature?

We have a getaway day in baseball, which means there are a lot of series wrapping up today. There are a few that are starting, but for the most part, every team tends to play every Wednesday. That means there is a ton of games to sift through and find good bets to place. I personally love the one I have for today's game between the Phillies and Red Sox.

The Philadelphia Phillies have already had a wild season, and we haven't even fully reached the middle of May. They are 20-22, a year after being one of the best teams in baseball. The offseason offered some hope as they re-signed two of their key players, Kyle Schwarber and JT Realmuto. However, this year hasn't gone according to plan yet. They fired their manager after a 9-19 start, and since that move, the team has responded. Under Don Mattingly, the team is 11-3.

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reacting after striking out at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

Looking to keep that run going for the Phillies is tonight's starter, Andrew Painter. Looking at his stat line, it gives you a lot of pause about backing the Philadelphia right-hander. For the year, Painter is 1-4 with a 6.89 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP. To make matters worse, he has a worse road ERA than home ERA. In three road outings, he has allowed 12 earned runs over 14.2 innings. He is also coming off his worst start of the season - eight earned runs over 3.2 innings. The Red Sox have never faced Painter, so he might have a bit of an edge, but teams are hitting .295 against him the first time through the lineup.

The Boston Red Sox are never void of news stories or attention, but they've also had their fair share of stories this season. They are just 17-24 for the year, and the expectation was that this team was going to compete for the AL East. I don't necessarily think that is impossible, but they need to figure out their hitting soon. They have just 157 runs scored for the season, which is among the lowest in the league. They also fired their manager, Alex Cora, but they haven't seen the turnaround they had hoped for. They are 7-7 since Cora was dismissed. This one didn't seem as welcome to the players.

ALEX CORA TURNED DOWN PHILLIES' MANAGERIAL JOB JUST DAYS AFTER BEING FIRED BY RED SOX: REPORT

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora returning to the dugout at Fenway Park.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns to the dugout during the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass., on April 7, 2026. (Barry Chin/The Boston Globe/Getty Images)

One guy the team had hoped would provide some stability for the club this season is tonight's starter, Sonny Gray. He was acquired from the Cardinals in the offseason, and so far he has been a strong contributor for the club. He is 3-1 with a 3.54 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP. He has been great at Fenway with a 1.80 ERA. The problem is that he hasn't gone very deep into games. He has reached the sixth inning just twice in six outings. Phillies hitters are decent against Gray with a .250 batting average overall.

Alec Bohm is the guy you'd probably want to take a look at if you're going for a player prop -- he is 6-for-13 against Gray. Schwarber is 2-for-24 against him with 10 strikeouts so his under 0.5 hits might be a look (+153), but he will almost certainly get an at-bat or two against the Red Sox bullpen. Schwarber at 2+ strikeouts is +126. I'd probably go for a Schwarber play over Bohm.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly standing in the dugout at Truist Park

Philadelphia Phillies bench coach Don Mattingly stands in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia, on April 26, 2026. (Dale Zanine/Imagn Images)

For the game, I'm taking the Red Sox. I know the line is moving in favor of the Phillies, so I'll cut this down and just play the first five innings. Gray has been good at home, a more reliable starter, and Painter has been awful overall. If he has been bad overall, he's been a disaster on the road. Give me Boston through five at -135.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024

Close modal

Continue