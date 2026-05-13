Skip Bayless boosts Stephen A's sluggish "First Take" ratings by 24% on their reunion show

Skip Bayless’ return to "First Take" on ESPN last week boosted viewership by 24%, ESPN confirms to OutKick.

The episode aired Friday, May 9, and averaged 647,000 viewers. The program is averaging 520,800 viewers so far in 2026.

This was Bayless' first television appearance with Stephen A. Smith in nearly 10 years.

The increase is notable. While "First Take" remains one of ESPN’s higher-rated shows, it has struggled to keep pace with the growth of surrounding programs. ESPN recently said "Get Up" is up 18% and "The Pat McAfee Show" is up 16%. "First Take," which airs between them, is up just 5%.

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There is a case that the show has grown stale under its current format of rotating contributors debating with Smith. The lineup often features mid-tier former athletes like Ryan Clark, Kendrick Perkins and Chiney Ogwumike. That dynamic forces Smith to drive the discussion himself. As his other former debate partner Max Kellerman explained, Smith is at his best reacting cartoonishly to provocative takes, not constructing them.

Enter Skip Bayless.

Friday’s episode felt more engaging because Bayless set the tone. As in the past, he answered first, made an argument, and Smith responded theatrically. This format does not appeal to everyone and can veer into the corny, but it is more compelling than watching Smith stretch to carry debates on his own.

Since Bayless’ departure, Smith has often appeared unprepared and uninformed on general sports topics. His increased focus on political commentary outside ESPN has not helped.

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Looking ahead, ESPN labeled Bayless’ return a "one-time" appearance. However, Smith said as recently as last year that he had no interest in reuniting with Bayless in any capacity. Plans change, especially when viewership is a factor.

Stephen A. sees Mike Greenberg (the host of "Get Up") and Pat McAfee closing in on his viewership. The gaps between the three are now minimal. At this pace, one or both could surpass "First Take" by football season. Smith, who is also the executive producer of "First Take," will undoubtedly take note of the lift Bayless provides and consider bringing him back again.

Whether Bayless can deliver sustained gains beyond a nostalgia-driven, one-time spike is unclear. ESPN and Smith may test that with additional appearances before making any longer-term decision.

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In any event, a full-time return for Bayless is unlikely. Smith has long emphasized his control over the show and is unlikely to want to share it.

On one hand, a part-time role could be a blow to Bayless' ego. "First Take" was his show in 2012. He pushed for Smith to join him, despite internal resistance at ESPN to use him as anything more than a radio talent. Returning as a contributor to a platform that used to be his cannot be ideal.

On the other hand, Bayless recently posted a 28-minute video recapping the appearance and called his relationship with Smith the "greatest thing to ever happen" to him, even above his marriage. He sounds desperate. Since leaving FS1 in 2024, he has struggled to break through in the digital media space.

Ultimately, Skip Bayless returning once a week to debate Smith, like Chris "Mad Dog" Russo does each Wednesday, would make the most sense for all parties.

Bayless needs it. Stephen A. and "First Take" might as well.