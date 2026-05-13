WNBA's officiating overhaul is already drawing complaints from players and coaches one week into season

The WNBA spent all offseason promising to fix its officiating problem.

Now, less than a week into the 2026 season, players and coaches across the league are already wondering if the league may have overcorrected.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE

After years of complaints about inconsistent whistles, excessive physicality and a lack of accountability from officials, commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged during All-Star Weekend last July that officiating had become a growing concern around the league.

"As we go forward on the officiating, we hear the concerns. We take that employee input," Engelbert said at the time. "Every play is reviewed. We spend hours and hours and hours. Obviously, we use that then to follow up with officials’ training."

She added, "It’s something we need to continue to work on. As our game has evolved, so does our officiating. So we’re on it."

Turns out, the league really was working on it.

The WNBA formed an offseason officiating task force that included players and coaches in an effort to clean up some of the league’s growing issues around physicality and consistency.

And the changes have been noticeable immediately. Maybe too noticeable.

Through the first 11 games of the 2026 season, teams are averaging 22.3 fouls and 23.1 free throws per game — a sharp increase from last season’s averages of 17.5 fouls and 18.2 free throws.

There have already been five games this season in which a team attempted at least 25 free throws. There were only 25 such games during the entirety of the 2025 season.

So while the league wanted officials to crack down on excessive physicality, players and coaches are already complaining that games are turning into whistle fests.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve — who famously blasted officiating during last year’s playoffs and was later hit with the largest fine in league history — said the current product is not what members of the task force discussed.

"What I’m confused about, being on the task force, we talked about unnecessary physicality. We didn’t say we want to call marginal fouls. We never brought that up," Reeve said after Minnesota’s opener.

"It takes a little bit of time for sure to calibrate, both them and us. … Obviously, we’ll continue to work with the league on getting right because we’re not the only team sitting here wondering why everything is a foul."

Just days earlier, though, Reeve sounded optimistic about the changes.

"How our game has looked the last two years is not how we want it going forward," she said. "We’re working really hard because we don’t want the level of physicality that we’ve seen in our game, and so I’m confident that the game is gonna therefore be more fluid — freedom of movement."

Instead, early returns suggest the games are becoming less fluid.

New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart called it "insane" that Sunday’s game against the Washington Mystics lasted two hours and 41 minutes.

"It disrupts everyone’s flow," Stewart said. "This game was 2 hours and 41 minutes long. That’s insane… I know it’s going to take time of, like, figuring out what’s the standard of what’s going to be called, but there’s calls that are being called that are unnecessary on both sides, and then there’s no flow."

AZZI FUDD QUESTIONS WNBA REFS BEFORE EVEN PLAYING A REGULAR-SEASON GAME AS A DALLAS WINGS ROOKIE

Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd was confused by the whistle during preseason play, too.

"I thought you could be physical in the W and anytime you touch someone, it’s a foul," Fudd said. "So I’m not really sure whether to be physical, whether to — I don’t know. I’m still figuring that out."

And Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale joked that players may need to spend the season defending with their hands straight up in the air.

"We can see they’re calling a little different," Ogunbowale said. "I guess we just have to adapt, because that’s going to happen… It’s been a long time since I had three fouls in the first half and almost fouling out. I guess show our hands and see what we can do."

To be fair, this is also exactly what some coaches wanted.

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White — another vocal critic of officiating last season — said the league essentially needed to "overcorrect" after years of letting too much contact go uncalled.

"We have asked, in all of our offseason, have asked officials to call everything," White said. "The challenge, and the question sometimes: Is it consistent? So that’d be the next growth phase and growth area. But this is what we need to clean up some of the stuff that we saw last year. So there is going to be frustration early, but it’s necessary."

White echoed those comments again after Indiana’s opening-week loss to Dallas.

"This is what we want," she said. "We need to overcorrect, so to speak, so that we have freedom of movement, so it’s a free-flowing offense."

The irony here is that nearly everyone agreed officiating needed to improve after the disaster that unfolded during the 2025 playoffs.

Last postseason became completely overshadowed by technical fouls, free throw disparities, suspensions and public meltdowns from coaches and players.

At one point, Reeve called the selection of a playoff officiating crew "f---ing malpractice."

Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon said the physicality was "out of control" and warned it would "lead to fights."

Meanwhile, stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum and Natasha Cloud all publicly sounded off about officiating concerns throughout the season. Sophie Cunningham was fined three separate times in just a couple of months for daring to question officials.

So yes, the WNBA absolutely needed to address the issue.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But one week into the season, the league now appears stuck trying to find the sweet spot between "letting them play" and calling a foul every time someone breathes too aggressively in the paint.

And judging by the early reactions around the league, that balancing act is going to remain a major storyline all season long. Again.