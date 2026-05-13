San Francisco Giants asked to retire 'thrusting' celebration a day after taking the league by storm

"I wish there was a way to know you're in the good old days before you've actually left them."

Those are the sage musings of one Andy Bernard from "The Office," and I have to say, truer words were never spoken.

We all remember the San Francisco Giants outfield and their "hip thrusting celebration," right?

After their 9-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night, the Giants' outfielders huddled together for a little postgame celly, and gifted us one of the most bizarre displays of exuberance you'll ever see on the baseball field.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS OUTFIELDERS GET TORCHED ONLINE FOR BIZARRE CELEBRATION FOLLOWING WIN OVER DODGERS

And the crazy part is that they won again in LA on Tuesday night, meaning, at worst, they'll split a four-game series with their hated rivals from SoCal, and will get some much needed momentum to help turn their early season woes around.

But, unfortunately, the good times had to end, and the Giants were asked to retire their on-field menage a trois almost as quickly as they introduced it.

Goodnight, sweet prince of a celebration. We hardly knew ye.

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Yes, it looks like the San Francisco Giants' front office (or someone in a position of authority, at least), put the kibosh on their outfielders doing their best Village People impression, and, judging by some of the comments you guys left me yesterday at the bottom of my article, the directive is a welcome one indeed.

I could have sworn this particular celebration would have caught on and swept through the Bay Area, but alas, that's not the case.

I'm not sure who made the call to end the celebration, but unlike my readers, the fine folks on X are not quite as pleased to see the thrust get eradicated.

See? I had a feeling Giants fans would embrace that celebration with open arms.

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The new one definitely doesn't have the same "zest" to it, but a bow is a classy gesture that is sure to make all six of the conservative San Francisco residents happy, if they haven't fled for Texas or Tennessee yet.

We will see how hard the line is when the Giants start slumping again, because if they go on a five-game skid, I can almost guarantee Tony Vitello will bring back the thrusting in a "break glass in case of emergency" situation.

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Until then, it looks like we've left the good old days of grown men forming a "thrust circle" at center field.

Plan your memorials accordingly.