Angel Reese embraces villain role in Dallas, flexing and taunting fans in Atlanta Dream's win over Wings

Angel Reese has never had a problem embracing the villain role.

And during Tuesday night’s road matchup against the Dallas Wings, the Atlanta Dream forward leaned all the way into it.

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After grabbing an offensive rebound and finishing through traffic early in Atlanta’s 77-72 win, Reese immediately flexed, hit the "too small" gesture and then encouraged the booing Dallas crowd to get even louder.

"ATL Barbie" looked like she was having way too much fun out there.

Reese continued trolling the Wings throughout the night with more "too small" celebrations after scoring off offensive rebounds, while the Dallas crowd showered her with boos.

To be fair, Reese had warned everyone this version of her was probably coming.

After her Dream debut on Saturday — where she still posted a double-double but admitted she wasn’t thrilled with parts of her offensive performance — Reese said she expected to bounce back quickly.

ANGEL REESE BECOMES FASTEST PLAYER IN WNBA HISTORY TO REACH 50 CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLES IN DREAM DEBUT

"I mean, it was obviously rough, rough for me personally, but just being able to fight on both ends of the floor is something that I always know," Reese said before Tuesday’s game. "If the shot is not falling, I can get it back on defense, but I know I’ll have a better night tonight."

It certainly looked like she stepped things up.

Reese finished with 12 points, 16 rebounds and went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line as Atlanta improved to 2-0 on the season. Allisha Gray led the Dream's offense with 26 points, while Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard added 19 and 14, respectively.

After the game, Reese shared the final score graphic on her Instagram story and flexed about the Dream’s record.

"2-0," she wrote, "ROAD KILLS."

And while Reese may not be winning over opposing fanbases anytime soon, she’s apparently fitting in just fine with her new teammates.

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"She’s just such a positive person," Gray said after Tuesday's win. "No matter what state we are in the game, she always brings us together and lets us know we got it. And she’s such a hard worker, and she’s such a good person as well.

"Once you get to know her and really connect with her, she’s an amazing person, really lovely person, a joy to be around. I have the time of my life hanging out with Angel."

Next up, the Dream will host the defending-champion Las Vegas Aces Sunday afternoon at State Farm Arena.