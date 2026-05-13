Placement, groups and matchup bets for the 2026 PGA Championship featuring Brooks Koepka vs Patrick Reed

Picking an outright winner on the PGA TOUR is a tall task. With the world’s best converging at Aronimink Golf Club this week, banking on one golfer to beat the entire field is a high-variance game.

So, while everyone wants to hold a winning ticket, the "winner-take-all" volatility of the 2026 PGA Championship can quickly deplete a bankroll.

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That is why smart money shifts toward derivative markets. Targeting top-five/10/20 bets, matchups, and groups allows you to profit from a golfer’s high floor and course fit without needing them to beat the PGA Championship's 156-man field.

With that in mind, we are moving past the long shots to focus on high-probability outcomes. Here are the best non-outright plays for the weekend. (The "u" stands for "units risked on this bet.)

2026 PGA Championship Non-Outright Best Bets

Brooks Koepka (-112) > Patrick Reed at Kalshi (0.56u)

> Patrick Reed at Kalshi (0.56u) Matt Fitzpatrick, Top-10 with ties (+228) at Kalshi (0.5u)

at Kalshi (0.5u) Patrick Cantlay, Top-20 with ties (+160) at BetMGM (0.75u)

at BetMGM (0.75u) Sepp Straka, Top-20 with ties (+275) at BetMGM (0.5u)

at BetMGM (0.5u) Nick Taylor, Top Canadian (+220) at FanDuel (0.5u)

at FanDuel (0.5u) Tyrrell Hatton, Top LIV Golfer (+684) at Kalshi (0.25u)

Brooks Koepka over Patrick Reed

Brooks seems to be in a good headspace entering as a three-time PGA champion. Koepka said this is the best time he’s had playing golf in a long time at last week’s Myrtle Beach Classic, an alternate event to the Truist Championship.

Reed, on the other hand, hasn’t played competitive golf since finishing T12 at The Masters last month. Brooks was also T12 at The Masters, and he doesn’t have a green jacket like Reed.

Koepka quietly has solid lead-in form. He has five T18-or-better finishes in his last six starts, including a T13 at THE PLAYERS Championship, the aforementioned T12 at The Masters and T11 at Myrtle Beach last week.

Matt Fitzpatrick Top-10

This is insurance for my outright bet on Fitzpatrick. He's finished in the top-10 in 13 of his last 25 international starts, with four wins at the 2025 DP World Tour Championship, the Valspar Championship in March and the RBC Heritage and Zurich Classic last month.

Fitzpatrick has two top-10 finishes in the PGA Championship, including a T8 at Quail Hollow last year. He is the 2022 U.S. Open champion and a four-time European Ryder Cupper. DataGolf.com ranks him fifth in the world, so if anything, we are getting a good price in the outright and top-10 markets.

Patrick Cantlay Top-20

As I wrote Tuesday, Cantlay is kind of on a heater with four straight T12-or-better finishes: T7 at the Valspar, T12 at The Masters, T8 at the RBC Heritage and T10 at the Truist.

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Meanwhile, Cantlay has played well at crossover courses to Aronimink. He was T2 at the 2025 TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club and T9 at the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, both of which are Donald Ross courses.

Cantlay finished T4 at the 2025 Truist Championship at the nearby Philadelphia Cricket Club, which is an easier version of Aronimink. Both have bentgrass greens. You will need to putt well to be on the first two pages of the leaderboard and bentgrass is Cantlay's best putting surface.

Sepp Straka Top-20

Nick Taylor, Top Canadian

He is the biggest dog in the Top Canadian Golfer market and has the most legit win equity. He is a five-time PGA TOUR winner, including his national open, which is essentially a major for him.

The five-time PGA TOUR winner comes in with sneaky-good form, finishing T14 at the Truist last week and T9 at the Cadillac earlier this month.

Plus, I like the course fit: He was T17 at the 2025 Truist in Philly and Aronimink feels like a more forgiving version of last year’s U.S. Open venue, Oakmont Country Club, where Taylor finished T23.

The rest of the Canadians have plenty of warts. Corey Conners (+220), the co-favorite in this market, has just two top-20s this year and has lost strokes ball-striking in four straight starts, which is a major red flag for a guy whose entire case is built around tee-to-green play.

Taylor Pendrith (+300) has the putting yips, and Sudarshan Yellamaraju (+270) is making his first major start, so I’ll gladly fade his inexperience. At this price, Taylor is the value play to be the low Canadian.

Tyrrell Hatton, Top LIV Golfer

The Englishman has finished higher than Jon Rahm (+189), the betting favorite in this market, in three consecutive majors, and higher than Bryson DeChambeau (+312), the second-betting choice, in two of the last three.

I don’t have anything bad to say about Rahm. He is the rightful favorite, but maybe he is in a bad headspace with all the LIV drama. Regardless, Hatton is good enough to outplay Rahm.

As for Bryson, Aronimink probably isn’t a good course fit for him. DeChambeau isn’t good with scoring clubs and there will be a lot of wedge shots in the first 12 holes at Aronimink.

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Hatton had a legit chance to win the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont. While Rahm backdoored a top-10 and Bryson missed the cut.

Ultimately, Hatton is solid throughout the bag; there are many different ways to win at Aronimink and his odds should be closer to DeChambeau's.

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