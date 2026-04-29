Serena Williams sparks debate with post about disciplining her child

Serena Williams can spark a plethora of debates.

Is Williams the greatest female tennis player of all time? Should she be considered in the Mount Rushmore of sporting legends? Could she go toe-to-toe with Roger Federer in her prime? All topics have been broached during her legendary playing career.

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On Sunday night, she sparked a different kind of debate – parenting.

Williams made a mention on social media about her daughter crying.

"I told my daughter to go to bed. She did not, therefore, she missed out on her sleep over. She cried. But what she did not know is I cried harder. I hate when she cries," she wrote on X. "Discipline sucks. But sometimes it’s important."

The post sparked a conversation about disciplining children.

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In her tennis career, Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles in singles and 14 more doubles titles. She was ranked No. 1 in the WTA rankings for 319 weeks, won four Olympic gold medals and was voted Associated Press Athlete of the Year five times.

She has two children with her husband, billionaire Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian – both daughters. Williams and Ohanian married in 2017.

Williams has been rumored to be making a comeback after she re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s testing protocol last year.

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Though she denied she was seeking a return to professional tennis, she was seen in March hitting the ball with Alycia Parks.