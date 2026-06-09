F1 fans are irate at Kim Kardashian for stealing Monaco winner Kimi Antonelli's towel

While Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix has a reputation for being a one-way ticket to Snoozeville, I thought this year's race was really entertaining.

There may not have been too many on-track passes, but we had shocking retirements, strategy coming into play and a late restart that pitted Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton against his Mercedes replacement, Kimi Antonelli, for the win.

Oh, and speaking of Lewis Hamilton, his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, was in the principality for the race, and boy, did she not win over too many F1 fans, especially after she did the unthinkable and stole race-winner Antonelli's towel.

Now, before the race, Kardashian was not winning over fans when she gave ex-F1 driver, broadcaster and all-around legend Martin Brundle the cold shoulder on the grid, with her security folk (I guess the Monaco Grand Prix grid isn't already secure enough for her liking) boxing him out.

KIM KARDASHIAN STUNS IN BIKINI PHOTOS AS SHE GOES INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL WITH BOYFRIEND LEWIS HAMILTON

C'mon, if you're going to go down on the grid, you've got to be ready to talk, especially to someone like Martin Brundle.

During the race and the podium celebration after Hamilton came home in P2, Kardashian got some of the "Taylor Swift at an NFL game treatment," but that was to be expected.

It is what it is, but do you know what isn't cool? Stealing Kimi Antonelli's post-race towel!

Really?!

If she really needed a towel, how about taking her boyfriend Lewis' towel! I get that no one wants a No. 2 towel (and I mean that in every conceivable sense), but c'mon.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

But in all seriousness, I always try to see a situation from all angles, and there is a scenario in which this was just a wild misunderstanding.

I feel like it's possible that she asked for the towel, only for someone to say, "No, that's Kimi's," referring to Antonelli. I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility that she would hear that and think that by "Kimi" they meant her.

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It's like "Who's on first?" but with towels... and not really that funny.

Or she's just so self-centered she thinks anything and everything is for her and not, y'know, the guy who just won the Monaco Grand Prix.