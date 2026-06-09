USMNT legend Landon Donovan talks World Cup, American soccer's influence overseas during Raising Cane's shift

There was a time when American soccer players struggled to earn respect overseas, but U.S. legend Landon Donovan has watched that perception change dramatically.

On Tuesday, Donovan found himself in an unlikely setting to reflect on the evolution of American soccer: behind the counter at Raising Cane's new flagship restaurant in Inglewood, California.

The new location is massive, boasting a design that draws inspiration from the Halo Board inside the nearby Intuit Dome.

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Donovan worked a ceremonial "shift," leaning out of the restaurant's pickup window and taking orders from customers.

Donovan's cameo behind the counter came with soccer on everyone's mind.

Attention turns to nearby SoFi Stadium, where the United States will open its 2026 World Cup run against Paraguay.

Amid the festivities, Donovan reflected on how dramatically perceptions of American soccer have changed since he first arrived in Europe as a teenager.

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"It's changed a lot over time. When I was 17 I moved to Germany and there was no reference for American soccer in Germany so a lot of us I think have done a lot of hard work to help pave the way to make people respect American soccer."

For years, American soccer players battled international skepticism.

Today, American players are starring for some of Europe's biggest clubs, competing in the Champions League and exploring opportunities that would have been unimaginable during Donovan's playing days.

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The respect Donovan and his generation spent years fighting for is now the standard rather than the exception — and the timing couldn't be better.

With the United States preparing to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, American soccer finds itself in a position that once seemed impossible.

The sport is more popular domestically than ever before, and the pressure is beginning to build for the U.S. Men's National Team.

Donovan, who knows better than most what it feels like to carry a nation's expectations, offered his perspective on what the current squad is experiencing as the countdown continues.

"The players will be feeling nervous but also excited," Donovan explained. "And I'm the same way: nervous, excited and optimistic. Soccer is unlike any sport and is much more popular than it's ever been. I'm also excited to just be a fan."

Donovan admitted even he remains impressed by how much the area has changed.

"Driving up here and seeing Raising Cane's and Hollywood Park and SoFi was crazy," Donovan said. "It's all here."

For Donovan, the booming development around him served as a fitting backdrop for a larger story: the rise of American soccer itself. The days of the United States begging for respect on the global stage are over.

"It's amazing to see everything in LA," Donovan concluded. "A proud Angeleno, I love this city."

As the world prepares to arrive on American soil next summer, the foundation laid by players like Donovan has helped transform the United States from an outsider in the global game into one of its biggest hosts.

The respect American soccer spent decades chasing has finally arrived.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

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