Kyle Busch's son suffers heartbreak in emotional return to racing after father's stunning death

Brexton Busch, the 11-year-old son of the late NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, suffered heartbreak on the final lap in his return to racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch led the majority of Tuesday's Summer Shootout, but came up just short after being passed on the final turn by Landon Thrasher.

It was Brexton's first race back since his father died late last month just days before he was set to race at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600.

Busch, 41, died May 21 after a battle with pneumonia turned into sepsis. The two-time NASCAR champion collapsed during a simulator session the Wednesday of race week, and was rushed to the hospital. He died the next day.

The entire Busch family including Brexton, mother Samantha and his sister, Lennix, were honored during an emotional pre-race ceremony last month. That was the last time any of the Busches made a public appearance until last week, when Brexton returned to Charlotte for practice ahead of Tuesday's race.

KYLE BUSCH'S 11-YEAR-OLD SON TAKES BIG STEP IN RACING WORLD NEARLY TWO WEEKS AFTER HIS DAD'S STUNNING DEATH

Father of Kyle Busch leads laps, too

First of all, what a solid pass by Landon Thrasher. Never heard of the kid until last night, but that was textbook stuff.

Yes, it ruined what would've been a great story, but that's racing. It ain't all ham and eggs on the track, you know. Kyle Busch would be the first to tell us that. I'd imagine he told Brexton that a thousand times.

By the looks of it, though, Brexton Busch will be just fine in terms of racing. The kid can wheel an automobile, and will undoubtedly be in NASCAR sooner rather than later.

In fact, Richard Childress is currently holding a spot for him when he's ready. RCR announced last month that Busch's No. 8 would be suspended permanently unless Brexton wanted to use it should he enter the series.

For those keeping tabs at home, Brexton can compete in the NASCAR Truck Series as early as 16. He cannot turn laps in a Cup car until he's 18.

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"The No. 8 is reserved and ready for Brexton Busch when he is ready to go NASCAR racing," the team said in a statement.

Brexton has been an up-and-coming racer for some time now. In recent years, Kyle had spent much of his own racing season following Brexton around during the week.

Samantha Busch is among the most active of the drivers' wives on social media, and has spent several years now documenting life with both Kyle and Brexton racing.

Earlier this year, Brexton raced against his dad for the first time at the Tulsa Shootout.

Good stuff. The Busch Family was born to race, clearly.

Kyle was a two-time Cup champ. Kurt Busch won a title in 2004. Brexton is clearly on the same track. Heck, even Tom Busch, Kyle's 51-year-old father, led laps this week.

That's right. Take a look at how Tuesday's race began:

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Lordy. Nothing like a little tug at the heartstrings to get this Wednesday started, huh?

Good to see Brexton Busch back behind the wheel.