Internet falls in love with German soccer fan discovering American South ahead of 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup being hosted by the North American trio of Canada, Mexico and the United States has given plenty of soccer fans all over the world the chance to experience American culture for the first time.

If everything you read on social media were true, you would probably be led to believe that everyone outside of the U.S. hates America, Americans and everything associated with the Red, White, and Blue.

But for one German fan who made his way to the American South, he discovered the absolute beauty our culture has to offer, and is sharing his newfound love for the Stars and Stripes all over social media.

Meet Freddy. He's just a dude from Deutschland who loves soccer (or football, if you're European), and last week he let every one of his followers know he would be embarking on a grand journey to the land of the free.

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Love the enthusiasm!

Freddy landed in New York, but caught a connecting flight to Atlanta, where his southern road trip truly began.

Unfortunately for Fred-O, no one warned our dear German friend about the dangers of public transportation in America, as he gambled with his own life by trying to ride the MARTA.

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He's lucky it was broad daylight, or these fun social media posts may have ended there.

Anyway, after doing the customary sightseeing that everyone does when they are in Atlanta (Stone Mountain, MLK museum, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, etc.), Freddy made his way north on I-85 to the mountains, and that's where the real fun begins.

Freddy's road trip started with a keen observation about our priorities in America, particularly in Atlanta.

Very rich coming from a German - we all know you guys are into some crazy stuff over there - but I digress.

Anyone who has ever been to Atlanta or just the South in general knows there is one culinary establishment you MUST stop at while visiting, that being Waffle House.

If you've ever eaten at one of these places, you know it's worth the hype, both for the food and the clientele that frequent the place, and luckily for Freddy, he got to see one of the finest breakfast stops in its natural habitat.

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The only proper way to experience Waffle House is at 1 a.m., so, great work, Fred.

Freddy also made a stop at Taco Bell the day before in Atlanta, so it's nice to see a European sampling the wares of American fast food.

Those who are familiar with American geography know that if you're traveling north from Atlanta, you will eventually reach a little slice of Alpine heaven known as Helen, Georgia.

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Considering Freddy is a native German, I, along with the rest of the Internet, was interested to see what he thought of the cozy little Bavarian village planted at the foot of the Appalachian Mountains.

His reaction did not disappoint.

Speaking from experience, there is nothing like getting a Frosty at that Wendy's and just soaking in the ambiance during Oktoberfest.

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After his stop in Helen, Freddy made his way to Tennessee (Chattanooga, to be precise).

Despite many great barbecue joints in the area, our traveling European transplant made the ultimately correct decision to stop at perhaps the greatest casual dining choice in the entire Western world: Chili's.

What could be better than that?

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Freddy is currently making his way down I-59 with his ultimate destination being Houston, but he plans on making several stops along the way.

First up on the itinerary is Auburn, Alabama, where I hope our soccer fanatic will make a stop at Toomer's Corner to see the craziness of SEC fandom.

These are perhaps the only fans in America that can rival European soccer hooligans, so I will be interested to see what his thoughts are.

Of course, no road trip through the South would be complete without stopping at Walmart, which is precisely where Freddy ended up on the way to Alabama.

Godspeed, Freddy. Steer clear of the sushi.

In a day and age where it's trendy to hate on America for being a bunch of "stupid rednecks and xenophobes" (their words, not mine), it's so refreshing to see someone from across the pond discovering the beauty of America.

This country has so much to offer if you just open your eyes and look around, and I think that's why Freddy has become such a sensation on social media.

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If you put your phone down and allow yourself to live in the moment, places like Helen and Chattanooga will reel you in, hook, line and sinker.

Through the good, the bad and the MARTA, Freddy is living his best life as a guest of the United States, and I hope he's opened the eyes of a lot of citizens who live here and take this great nation for granted.

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We need more Freddy's in the world, and if anything positive comes from this World Cup, I hope it's that people see how great America is, flaws and all.

Enjoy the rest of your stay, Freddy. And feel free to come back anytime.