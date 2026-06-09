Democrats face daunting Congressional Baseball Game streak as ex-MLB great eyes GOP roster spot

Facing a six-game losing streak, and the GOP's pending acquisition of a huge bat for the middle of its lineup, tension is in the air for the Democrats entering this week's Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park.

Texas Rangers and New York Yankees great Mark Teixeira (R-Texas), who is 58th on MLB's all-time home run leaderboard with 409 dingers, is expected to win a seat in Congress with ease in November, which would then allow him to assume a spot on the GOP roster. Even with Wednesday's (7 p.m. ET; Fox Nation) game looming, the Dems are already scheming on how they'll deal with Tex.

"We’re just going to walk him every time we have an opportunity," Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) told The Hill. He added, "We need to draft a major league baseball player to come and play for us."

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The 46-year-old Teixeira says he hasn't played baseball in nearly 10 years, but the juices are still flowing. "I'm excited about knocking off the rust — then beating the Democrats on and off the field," he wrote on X.

Based on past performances, that shouldn't be a problem for MAGA hat-wearing starting pitcher Greg Steube (Fla.-17). He takes great pleasure in owning the LIBS on and off the baseball field. "I’ll take the mound for the Republicans in the annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity. Looking forward to taking down the Democrats (again) and supporting a great cause!" he wrote this week.

In 2021, as the Dems were rallying around then-President Joe Biden in the dugout, Steube crushed a pitch out of Nats Park. It was believed to be the first out-of-the-park home run in the Congressional Baseball Game in 40 years.

It gets worse for the Dems.

WORLD SERIES CHAMPION MARK TEIXEIRA ANNOUNCES CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN IN TEXAS

Rep. Pat Harrigan (R-N.C.), who played college baseball at Georgetown, relieved Steube in 2025 and closed out the Dems with ease. "Republicans have won the game five years in a row, and for some reason the Democrats keep showing up. See you tomorrow at Nationals Park as we go for six!" he wrote on Instagram.

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With the Teixeira addition on the horizon, Steube showing no signs of wear and tear on his elbow and Harrigan being just 38 years old, the Dems are facing the reality that this losing streak could extend out to a full decade.

If there's any good news for the Dems, it's that getting blown out by the GOP has paid off for D.C. charities. The 2025 game raised $2.75 million and this week's game is expected to break that record.