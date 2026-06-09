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Knicks legend caught eating fries like bone-in wings during NBA Finals, and fans can't look away

The 81-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer previously went viral in 2024 for eating fries out of a cup without using his hands

By Joe Kinsey OutKick
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Perhaps Clyde Frazier thought he ordered bone-in fries to his courtside seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Knicks fans are still reeling from Monday night's 115-111 Spurs victory and the realization that one of their all-time greats eats his French fries like he's eating bone-in wings.

"This is worse than Zuckerberg trying to drink water," one fan wrote on Twitter. That is in reference to the Facebook founder attempting to take a sip of water during a Congressional hearing.

Let's get back to focusing on Clyde and those fries. Watch as he treats the fry like it's a drum.

This isn't the first time Clyde, 81, has gone viral over the way he eats French fries.

In 2024, the Knicks legend was spotted at a game eating fries out of a cup without the use of his hands. His TV partner, Mike Breen, theorized at the time that it was Clyde's way of staying fresh and clean.

"Here's a guess – he doesn't want to get the grease from the French fries on his fingers and have any possibility of touching that magical suit that he looked so wonderful in," Breen said while noting that it was surprising his buddy would even be eating fries in public.

THE PHILADELPHIA FLYERS CHALLENGE FANS TO EAT THREE CHEESESTEAKS AND THREE ORDERS OF FRIES IN A SINGLE GAME

Walt Frazier posing at Madison Square Garden before NBA Finals game.

Former New York Knicks player Walt Frazier poses before Game Three of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 8, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

This staying fresh and clean theory makes sense, but the chicken wing method just doesn't add up because in the latest video, Clyde's fingers are all over the fries.

During a 2019 interview, Frazier addressed his eating habits, but not specifically his French fry antics.

"I played at 205 (pounds) and I'm at 205 today," the Basketball Hall of Famer said.

What's his secret to staying at his playing weight? Clyde got into eating healthy during the 1960s and 1970s and has maintained a rather clean lifestyle outside of the fries here and there.

Walt Frazier standing on the basketball court at Wells Fargo Center

MSG Network announcer and former New York Knicks great Walt Frazier stands on the court before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 10, 2023. (Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports)

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacting during NBA Finals game at Madison Square Garden

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts as San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on during the second quarter of game three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 8, 2026. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

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"I'm eating sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds and an apple and for my sweet tooth," he noted. Outside of that, Clyde said his routine consists of running in place at home and doing yoga.

Eating fries like bone-in wings might seem strange to some, but when a legend like this is using the method, it might be time for some of us to do the same. Take note. This guy is still in phenomenal shape at 81.

Joe Kinsey is the Senior Director of Content of OutKick.

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