Knicks legend caught eating fries like bone-in wings during NBA Finals, and fans can't look away

Perhaps Clyde Frazier thought he ordered bone-in fries to his courtside seats for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Knicks fans are still reeling from Monday night's 115-111 Spurs victory and the realization that one of their all-time greats eats his French fries like he's eating bone-in wings.

"This is worse than Zuckerberg trying to drink water," one fan wrote on Twitter. That is in reference to the Facebook founder attempting to take a sip of water during a Congressional hearing.

Let's get back to focusing on Clyde and those fries. Watch as he treats the fry like it's a drum.

This isn't the first time Clyde, 81, has gone viral over the way he eats French fries.

In 2024, the Knicks legend was spotted at a game eating fries out of a cup without the use of his hands. His TV partner, Mike Breen, theorized at the time that it was Clyde's way of staying fresh and clean.

"Here's a guess – he doesn't want to get the grease from the French fries on his fingers and have any possibility of touching that magical suit that he looked so wonderful in," Breen said while noting that it was surprising his buddy would even be eating fries in public.

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This staying fresh and clean theory makes sense, but the chicken wing method just doesn't add up because in the latest video, Clyde's fingers are all over the fries.

During a 2019 interview, Frazier addressed his eating habits, but not specifically his French fry antics.

"I played at 205 (pounds) and I'm at 205 today," the Basketball Hall of Famer said.

What's his secret to staying at his playing weight? Clyde got into eating healthy during the 1960s and 1970s and has maintained a rather clean lifestyle outside of the fries here and there.

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"I'm eating sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds and an apple and for my sweet tooth," he noted. Outside of that, Clyde said his routine consists of running in place at home and doing yoga.

Eating fries like bone-in wings might seem strange to some, but when a legend like this is using the method, it might be time for some of us to do the same. Take note. This guy is still in phenomenal shape at 81.