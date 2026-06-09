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Dana White brings legendary stuntman Travis Pastrana's dirt bike backflip to White House

The Nitro Circus legend first pitched the stunt to White at a Power Slap event, expecting to get laughed off

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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Fox News contributor Tom Shillue and the ‘Gutfeld!’ panel discuss a federal lawsuit seeking to stop UFC Freedom 250 from being held on the White House South Lawn.

This weekend, America's most famous lawn is getting a full dose of adrenaline. President Donald Trump and UFC chief Dana White are teaming up to bring pure chaos to the South Lawn.

Added to the UFC Freedom 250 fight card, this Saturday, June 13, Nitro Circus legend Travis Pastrana is set to backflip a dirt bike on the White House lawn.

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Construction on the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250 event

Construction continues on the South Lawn of the White House for the Freedom 250 UFC match on June 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump is hosting the UFC match on the White House grounds to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

UFC Freedom 250 championship belt displayed inside the Oval Office at the White House

The UFC Freedom 250 championship belt is displayed inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2026. (Scott Taetsch/Zuffa LLC)

Pastrana first pitched the stunt to White at a Power Slap event, fully expecting to get laughed off. Instead, White took the idea seriously.

In a video call announcing the event early Tuesday, White explained how the conversation unfolded.

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"You grabbed me at Power Slap and said, 'I want to do a backflip on the South Lawn of the White House,'" White told Pastrana. "And I said, 'Interesting. All right, let me see what I can do.'"

"That's a yes?" Pastrana replied. "We're back-flipping the White House lawn?"

Apparently, the answer was yes.

White reached out to his friend in the Oval Office, and the stunt quickly became reality. Sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee, the jump will help launch the upcoming Nitro Circus tour.

Travis Pastrana posing on the grid at Richmond Raceway.

Honorary pace car driver Travis Pastrana poses on the grid before the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Va., on Aug. 11, 2024. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Most recently, Pastrana rode a dirt bike through the floor of a Las Vegas casino to help sell tickets. But a backflip on the White House lawn takes things to an entirely different level.

Trump has been a longtime UFC supporter and familiar face cageside.

Now, he and Dana White appear ready to bring the action directly to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Whether Washington's political class loves it or hates it, the White House lawn is about to host one of the wildest sports spectacles in American history.

Dana White standing in a suit at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Dana White attends the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela  

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Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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