Serena Williams takes step toward potential tennis comeback: report

Tennis legend Serena Williams reportedly took a step toward returning to competition.

Williams, 44, has re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) registered testing pool for the first time since she retired in 2022, according to Bounces. She last played in the 2022 U.S. Open, where she advanced to the third round before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic.

When Williams retired, she applied for official retirement, meaning that she would not have to tell the ITIA her whereabouts for random drug testing. To re-enter as a retired athlete, Williams must be available for out-of-competition testing for six months before being allowed to enter an event.

Williams’ name was on the ITIA’s updated testing-pool list on Oct. 6. Just because Williams' name is on the list does not mean that a return to play is imminent.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion being listed is the requisite first step for any retired player who would like the option of competing again. If Williams remains on track throughout the process, she could return in April 2026.

Williams’ sister, Venus, took a break but never formally retired, which allowed her to compete after 16 months away from competing.

Serena Williams first sought reinstatement this past August, just before the U.S. Open, according to Bounces report. However, due to the re-entry process, she was unable to play.

Fox News Digital reached out to Williams’ representatives for comment.

Williams is second all-time in Grand Slam singles titles to Maragaret Court, who won 24. Williams, with 23 championships, has taken the first step in trying to get that 24th championship, if she chooses to compete again.

