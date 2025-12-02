Expand / Collapse search
Tennis

Serena Williams takes step toward potential tennis comeback: report

Williams last played in 2022

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Tennis legend Serena Williams reportedly took a step toward returning to competition.

Williams, 44, has re-entered the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s (ITIA) registered testing pool for the first time since she retired in 2022, according to Bounces. She last played in the 2022 U.S. Open, where she advanced to the third round before being defeated by Ajla Tomljanovic.

When Williams retired, she applied for official retirement, meaning that she would not have to tell the ITIA her whereabouts for random drug testing. To re-enter as a retired athlete, Williams must be available for out-of-competition testing for six months before being allowed to enter an event.

Serena Williams gestures

Serena Williams of the United States gestures to the crowd after a match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports)

Williams’ name was on the ITIA’s updated testing-pool list on Oct. 6. Just because Williams' name is on the list does not mean that a return to play is imminent. 

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion being listed is the requisite first step for any retired player who would like the option of competing again. If Williams remains on track throughout the process, she could return in April 2026.

Serena Williams gives interview

Serena Williams gives an interview to Mary Jo Fernandez after her match against Ajla Tomljanovic (not pictured) on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in Flushing, New York, on Sept. 2, 2022. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

Williams’ sister, Venus, took a break but never formally retired, which allowed her to compete after 16 months away from competing. 

Serena Williams first sought reinstatement this past August, just before the U.S. Open, according to Bounces report. However, due to the re-entry process, she was unable to play.

Serena Williams speaks

Serena Williams, in a surprise appearance, speaks at the International Tennis Hall of Fame to induct Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday. (IMAGN)

Fox News Digital reached out to Williams’ representatives for comment.

Williams is second all-time in Grand Slam singles titles to Maragaret Court, who won 24. Williams, with 23 championships, has taken the first step in trying to get that 24th championship, if she chooses to compete again. 

