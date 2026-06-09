Golf WAG Jena Sims gets excited talking about meeting Travis Kelce and reveals that he's her 'hall pass'

Golfer Brooks Koepka’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wife Jena Sims is a big fan of Travis Kelce. She’s such a fan that if the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wanted to hop in bed, she just might take him up on the offer.

He’s her "hall pass." Why does anyone know this? Because she did something for People’s WAG World series and couldn’t help but share this information.

Sims was asked about a picture on Instagram of her standing between her husband and Kelce at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale in February. It was taken on the day that she met her crush for the first time.

She knew he was going to be there and coordinated an outfit specifically for her first meeting with the future Mr. Taylor Swift.

JENA SIMS GETS THE SI SWIMSUIT LAUNCH WEEK STARTED WITH A BEHIND-THE-SCENES BIKINI PARADE

"I was so excited to meet Travis Kelce. I mean, he’s my hall pass. Brooks knows that," Sims said. "And Brooks was like, ‘You’re so ridiculous.'"

The outfit she described as "a little more sportier" than what she normally would have worn to that type of an event. She had to leave a good impression on her hall pass after all. Imagine if she had gone less sporty. I don’t even want to go there.

It worked. Kelce recognized her when they crossed paths at the Masters. It was another moment between the two of them that this talented bikini model isn’t going to forget.

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"At the Masters this past year, he came straight up to me and was like, ‘Hey, it’s good to see you again.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God. You remember me?'" Sims fondly recalled.

Travis Kelce being Jena Sims’ hall pass and being recognized by him at the Masters did not earn her an invitation to his wedding. Can you believe that? Let’s liven that wedding up. Fill it with women who have him as their hall pass and see what goes down.

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"I wish. I don’t know them like that. It’s like, ‘Please, this girl is crazy,'" she said when asked if she was going to the wedding. "I’ll be like, ‘It’s not too late Travis!'"

A truly touching story about a married mother and the hall pass connection that is likely to never be.