UFC Octagon Girls get covered in red, white and blue ahead of Freedom 250 at the White House

The Octagon Girls couldn’t step foot on the White House lawn this weekend in their usual business attire, not for UFC Freedom 250. Technically they could, but where’s the pageantry in that?

They needed new patriotic threads to match what is going to be a one-of-a-kind historical event. That’s what they got in the form of new red, white and blue attire that looks a lot like something Wonder Woman might wear.

UFC Octagon Girls Red Dela Cruz and Chrissy Blair had the honor of modeling the new looks that Maxim had the privilege of revealing to the rest of us ahead of Sunday, June 14’s event.

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It’s Flag Day, it’s President Trump’s birthday, and it’s an event designed to help commemorate the country's 250th anniversary. So, of course, it’s going to be livestreamed on Paramount+.

"The inspiration was born from the intersection of sport, spectacle, and celebration," Marina Toybina, the costume designer behind the new looks, told Maxim.

"Working closely with UFC, we wanted to create looks that honored both the energy of the brand and the significance of the 250th anniversary celebration. The goal was to blend strength, athleticism, glamour and American heritage into a wardrobe language that felt sophisticated, powerful, and unmistakably iconic."

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I think we’re looking at some patriotic Octagon Girl outfits that have serious potential to be hot in the streets when Halloween rolls around.

Toybina added, "From streamlined silhouettes to dramatic statement pieces, each look played a role in an evolving red, white and blue narrative. Rich textiles, custom embroidery, crystal embellishment and patriotic motifs brought texture, movement and a fresh interpretation of American glamour."

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American glamour to go with a fight card that includes a lightweight title fight headliner in Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, as well as fights between Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley and Aiemann Zahabi, and Josh Hokit taking on the always entertaining Derrick Lewis.

As they say, buckle up. It's going to be a big event, one UFC President Dana White expects to draw Super Bowl-type numbers.