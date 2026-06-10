'World's Best Ex-Girlfriend' Morgan Riddle done dating athletes, Nikki Spoelstra's selfies for haters & malls

It's hump day, and you've arrived at "America’s Best Daily Internet Column." Joe literally made the call to the bullpen on Tuesday morning. It wasn’t all we discussed on the relatively short phone call, but he's traveling on business, and I'll be toeing the rubber for the next two days.

We're starting Wednesday's Screencaps off with tennis pro Taylor Fritz's ex-girlfriend, the self-described "World's Best Ex-Girlfriend," Morgan Riddle swearing off athletes. This is a shocking turn of events for the former WAG whose influencer career took off after going viral at Wimbledon a few years ago.

This isn't your average ex-girlfriend of an athlete. She was also labeled "The Most Famous Woman in Men's Tennis" on the cover of the the New York Times. What happened during her almost six years with Fritz?

Whatever it is, she's gone from one of the hottest names in all of tennis to slapping together a list of what she's looking for in her next relationship and a must is that they're not an athlete. These sorts of lists are always a good sign. I'm sure the perfect guy who isn’t an athlete is out there for her. She's the real star.

SIBLINGS CATCH THEIR PARTNERS SLEEPING TOGETHER, A CORRECTIONS EMPLOYEE LOVE STORY & UNHINGED NON-NEGOTIABLES

"I made, like, a 33-point non-negotiables list for [my next relationship]. It has basic things like political alignment, shared life goals, intellectual intimacy, no sports betting or gambling, only makes my life happier," Riddle told Elle. "I’ll never date an athlete again."

Best of luck to Morgan Riddle. It's a shame we'll not get anymore "get ready with me" content before she heads out to the court for her share of the camera time. Although she's swearing off dating athletes, not showing up to sporting events to fulfill her influencer duties. We may not have seen the last of her near a tennis court.

A couple of things I'm glad I didn’t have to wait until Sunday to get to

I could get into how insane the Stanley Cup Final has been. If you're not watching that, you're missing out on some wild hockey. There's been a hat trick by a player in one period, three goals scored by a team in 39 seconds and unbelievable comebacks.

Last night was just your typical eight-goal game won by the Hurricanes to even the series with the Golden Knights at two games apiece.

I could dive deeper into that, but I'm going to use this call to the bullpen to address a couple of things I would have had to wait until Sunday to address. The first thing I wanted to address was Bob, who made an appearance on Sunday Screencaps when he sent in greetings and meat from North Las Vegas.

I evidently forgot to respond to him. I want to first and foremost thank him for sending his meat my way. I encourage everyone to do so as they fire up the grills during grilling season. Now that I have that out of the way, I want to also address the Go Pack Go he included.

One of my good friends is a Packers fan and for that reason I'm forced to root against them. Keep the meat coming, but I hope for nothing but misery in Green Bay each and every season for the team and their fans.

I feel much better getting that off my chest.

SYDNEY THOMAS DOMINATES THE RED CARPET IN CANNES AS HER STAR CONTINUES TO RISE, NEW MLB POWER COUPLE & MEAT!

Malls

Next up on the agenda is malls. I was dragged out to the mall by my wife last weekend, and I was shocked at how many people were there. All I keep hearing is how malls are dead, and I assumed that was the case. I saw people, I saw multiple dogs, and even some dog crap smeared across the floor after being trampled on.

We occasionally go out to the mall. The trips usually take place if we're out of town or around Christmas for some last-minute shopping. This trip reminded me of one of those trips around the holidays.

Gen X Warren M. and his wife are still making their way out to malls. He writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Great work today on Sunday Screencaps, and I’m glad to see someone from my neck of the woods emailing in, Matt from Palm Beach Gardens.

CHRISTEN GOFF HIT THE RUNWAY FOR SWIM WEEK, ALYSHA NEWMAN IN MIAMI FOR THE FESTIVITIES & A DINGER TO THE DOME

Anyway, malls have been a hot discussion on OutKick these days. Zach wrote about his hometown mall getting demolished in favor of, at least in part, an outdoor outlet mall. The mall he mentioned was a nearly a ghost town when my wife and I stopped in 11 years ago when wedding planning in Stuart, Florida (we ended up getting married in Southwest Florida).

We go to the Palm Beach Gardens mall, which is getting more and more fancy like the Boca Raton mall. It’s got all my wife’s favorite stores and some nice restaurants like Cooper’s Hawk, Marlin Bar, and Tap 42.

The old Palm Beach Mall is now an outdoor outlet mall while two others should probably be torn down. The one in my town of Wellington saw major stores leave over the last decade. They should keep half of it with the nice theater and comedy club, then tear down the rest and make it an exclusive place.

As a Gen Xer, malls were always the place to go. And that’s probably why I’m writing so much about our local malls. Crazy how half in our area are very nice and the other half are ghost towns.

Have a great one!

SeanJo

Warren, thanks as always for the support and for breaking down the Florida mall scene. I want to know what it's like out there across the country.

Are people still braving the emotional support dog shit covered floors and going to malls? Are malls dead or have they started to bounce back?

##########

That's it for this hump day and my first of two relief appearances. As I mentioned, Joe is on a business trip. He'll be back on Friday. Let me know what the mall scene looks like in your area.

We have a few here within 30 to 45 minutes and I assume since they're still up and running, and the one I went to was packed, that people are still frequenting them.

Keep sending your meat and whatever else you'd like my way. If sent emails my way already, I haven’t forgotten about them. They will either be included tomorrow or Sunday. The inbox is open at sean.joseph@outkick.com . You can also follow me on Twitter and over on Instagram if you'd like. Feel free to slide into the DMs.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Numbers from:

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like: