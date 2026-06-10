Game 4 NBA Finals betting turns to the prop market after striking out on the last two games of the series

I find the narratives around the NBA just as intriguing as the games and betting options. There are so many people who claim to hate the NBA or not watch it that have opinions on what players are doing. In the world of hot takes and quick highlights on social media, this is no surprise. People see one thing and make a universal opinion. If that’s you, I suggest not sports betting. While there is some benefit from trusting your gut, you really need to be a critical thinker. I’m trying to dissect Game 4 and see what the best option is as the Spurs look to tie up the series with the Knicks.

I thought Game 2 was the Spurs' best game. I guess I was wrong considering they won Game 3. I’m wrong about a lot of things. This was a total back-and-forth battle, and the final score shows a difference of just four points. However, there really was only one quarter of the game that the Knicks excelled. The Spurs jumped out to a quick lead. Then they gave it all back (and then some) in the second. They won the third and fourth to get the series to 2-1.

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Going down 3-1 is not a death sentence. But, the Spurs really need to avoid it. We know that it is possible to still win, but getting 2-2 means they’ve taken back home court advantage. Victor Wembanyama since the start of the second quarter in Game 2 has scored 54 points, so maybe he has figured some things out about the Knicks' approach to him. Maybe it is just that the Spurs are shooting better in that span. I wouldn’t make too many conclusions one way or another. Like a lot of teams when the 3s are falling, the Spurs are unbeatable.

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You can actually say the same about the New York Knicks. I took them in Game 3 because I felt like they took the best shot from San Antonio, but maybe the hoopla around the game was too much for them to overcome. Jalen Brunson was his typical dominant self. Let me get this out of the way -- he is a foul baiter, he flops, but he is damn good at basketball. He plays incredibly well off of two feet, is creative with getting the shot he wants, and he has no fear. These are the things you see when you watch a full game and not just a clip of him being pushed by Wemby.

Which, by the way, is also being misconstrued. Brunson was holding Wembanyama’s arm and jersey. That’s when he was pushed. It’s almost never a one-sided thing with any instance. But, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a cheap shot or two on Wemby tonight. The Knicks really need to avoid that, though. They are in the driver’s seat. They have a lead, they’ve won two close games. And now they just need to find a way to knock some shots down tonight.

If you’re a Spurs fan, you’re saying this series easily could be 2-1 San Antonio. If you’re a Knicks fan, you’re saying you could be up 3-0 without any real argument against it. The realist recognizes this series has had two games that were toss-ups and one where the Knicks were just better, longer.

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New York probably would benefit from a shorter rotation. I get that their bench (and actually using them) helped get them here, but Mikal Bridges played 29 minutes. Sure he barely shot, but his defense is what keeps him out there. Josh Hart is playing great and in my eyes needs 40 minutes. Bridges said he needs to play better, and I expect he will, but I’d be surprised if he scored 13 points. I’ll take the under. I like the superstars to do their things tonight. Brunson and Wembanyama should both get over their totals (27.5 and 26.5, respectively). I’ll stick with prop bets after I’ve given back my wins from Game 1.