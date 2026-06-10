The magic of Omaha: Why the College World Series is unlike anything else in sports that's worth the trip

If you're on the fence about making the trip to Omaha this week to root on your favorite team at the College World Series, just buy the ticket or make the drive.

Just outside the gates of Charles Schwab Field sits a bar that has triggered one of the fiercest competitions that takes place off the actual field. How much alcohol are you prepared to drink, to help your team claim the status of Jell-O-Shot challenge champions?

No, I'm being dead serious. Thanks to a clever idea started by Rocco's Pizza, the alcohol-infused competition has turned into a social media craze, with the leaderboard updated every few hours to keep fans not in Omaha abreast of the challenge.

And yes, it's one of the smartest ideas in recent memory, with a large percentage of the money made going to a local food bank.

TEXAS TECH'S BRENDAN SORSBY WON ROUND 2 BUT THE NCAA IS COMING BACK SWINGING IN LANDMARK CASE

So, purchasing alcohol is actually helping people, just think of it that way.

But, that's not the main reason why you make the trip out to Omaha. Not even close.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

I took my first flight to the beautiful state of Nebraska eight years ago, and it might be one of the best decisions I've made in my entire life around a sporting event.

TROY PLAYER 'JABE RUTH' PROVES COLLEGE SPORTS CAN BE SAVED WITH THE MOST PATRIOTIC HOME RUN YOU'LL EVER SEE

In reality, the moment you step off the plane at Eppley Airfield, you're hooked. Walking through the small terminal, with just around eight gates, the anticipation builds for what's to come over at least the next five days.

It's all within driving distance, make good with opposing fans at CWS

Luckily, if you have the money to spend on a hotel within the five-mile radius of downtown Omaha, the entire College World Series is centrally located. I promise you that the folks who run this event, along with local community members, will make this trip an everlasting memory.

Maybe you take a trip to the old stomping grounds of Rosenblatt Stadium, the previous home of the storied event, where there is still a unique setup that includes plenty of memories.

Whether it's the tailgates that are happening in the parking lot just past the left field wall or the party that is going on at Rocco's Pizza & Cantina with the shot contest.

OLIVIA DUNNE, PAUL SKENES THROW DOWN JELL-O SHOTS WITH LSU FANS BEFORE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES GAME

I've never seen so many folks willing to spend thousands of dollars just to beat another team in a drinking contest, but never underestimate the power of liquor and college baseball fans.

For the love of all that's good, please remember to pace yourselves. If you are booking a one-way flight to Omaha, prepare for a potentially long 12 days in Nebraska. It's going to be expensive, so maybe spend a few nights outside of the downtown area to help your finances, but make sure to spoil yourself at least once or twice while you’re out there.

The double-elimination part only adds to the intrigue of it all.

Make sure to enjoy these spots while you have some free time.

The Drover (I promise that your taste buds will thank you afterwards)

Omaha Prime steakhouse.

"Bob the Bridge" looks appealing, but make sure to have your walking shoes. Trust me

Omaha Zoo (I promise it's worth the quick drive or Uber ride)

Make sure to visit the "Old Market" for some awesome shopping

And for the love of all that's good, go to "Stadium View Sports Cards" for a trip down memory lane, and buy some awesome memorabilia or baseball cards. Sit down, and talk sports. You won't be disappointed.

The magic of being inside Charles Schwab Field

But, it's inside the stadium where everything comes together for a fan of baseball. No matter if you don't follow the college game much, if any, experiencing the atmosphere in Omaha is worth the trip. I thought of it as a bucket-list item 10 years ago, until I finally arrived and was able to partake in the environment that brings together eight different groups of fans from across the country to one city that will leave you wanting to return.

We talk about the "coolest experiences" in college basketball or football, but being in the area as fans converse through the streets around the stadium, while enjoying everything this beautiful city has to offer, might be one of the most fulfilling parts of my job.

It's the pageantry that comes with standing along the street corner waiting for the team buses to arrive, or watching a team go through a 12-day gauntlet to win a national championship. Honestly, it's hard to really put your finger on just one part of the College World Series that makes it worth the trip.

Take this year for example. The underdog story of the Troy Trojans making their first appearance in Omaha, out of the Sun Belt Conference. Or, West Virginia fans ready to bring that beautiful "Country Roads" hymnal to hopefully celebrate a win.

Maybe, it's the Georgia Bulldogs looking to put a stamp on an SEC championship-winning season, or Ole Miss going on another run to secure a return trip to Omaha for the first time since 2022 where the Rebels won it all.

Heck, North Carolina, Alabama and Texas all have an opportunity to win a national championship, which only adds to the intrigue of playing in the College World Series.

I think I know who will win, but I also know that there have been times when I'm completely caught off-guard. Yes, I'm talking about Coastal Carolina in 2016 winning a national championship.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It's up to the baseball gods now, so just enjoy the ride while you're in Omaha.

Afterwards, make sure to share your experiences with me or find me around the stadium. Enjoy the trip to the College World Series!