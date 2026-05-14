Scuba enthusiast Nathan MacKinnon atones for missed Olympics shot with identical goal to help Avs advance

Hockey, much like football, is a game of inches.

And no one knows that better than Colorado Avalanche superstar (and amateur scuba enthusiast) Nathan MacKinnon.

Less than three months ago, MacKinnon had a golden opportunity (literally) presented to him in Canada's gold-medal game against the United States against the United States.

Sitting just to the left of the net with American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck still hugging the opposite post, MacKinnon sailed a wrist shot just wide of the pipes.

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The Americans would rally in overtime, with defenseman Jack Hughes slotting home the golden goal and sending MacKinnon and the Canadians home with a consolation prize of silver and a stuffed animal for their troubles.

Fast forward to Wednesday night, with time winding down in the Avalanche's Game 5 tilt with the Minnesota Wild, and Colorado needing a goal to tie it. MacKinnon was presented with the exact same opportunity from a similar spot on the ice.

And you had better believe he didn't miss twice.

For context, look at how identical both scoring opportunities look. You could even make the argument this one was more difficult given Minnesota netminder Jesper Wallstedt's perfect positioning.

The goal from MacKinnon would send the game to overtime, where the Avs would wear down the depleted Wild roster en route to a win and a gentlemen's sweep.

It's on to the Western Conference Finals for the Avalanche, where they will await the winners of the Anaheim Ducks-Vegas Golden Knights series.

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Colorado should absolutely be seen as the favorites to not only come out of the West, but to win the whole thing, given their mix of Cup experience and firepower.

When you couple that with the fact that MacKinnon looks like he's on a warpath to win another Stanley Cup and atone for his miss in the Olympics, the Avs feel like a team of destiny.

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If it's the Golden Knights who end up prevailing and facing Colorado in the Conference Finals, that might be the series of the entire playoffs, given Vegas has its own share of superstar talent and Stanley Cup history.

Either way, good luck to any team that has the unenviable task of slowing down Nathan "Nate Dogg" MacKinnon.