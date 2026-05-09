Is Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon a psychopath for wearing flippers and goggles in the hotel pool?

When spending time in the public swimming pool, there is a set of rules that everyone is expected to abide by.

Sure, they would prefer if you shower before entering, and if you've had diarrhea in the last 48 hours, it's highly suggested that you skip taking a dip, but those are all written on the sign at the front gate.

We are talking about unwritten pool rules here, and one of the biggest ones I can think of, at least personally, is "don't make anyone else in the pool uncomfortable."

That could be anything from proper bathing suit attire to not playing tonsil hockey with your significant other in a resort full of kids.

NATHAN MACKINNON IMPLIES CANADA WAS 'BETTER TEAM' DESPITE LOSING OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL TO TEAM USA

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon tested the limits of what it means to be a public pool weirdo when he showed up to the local hotel swimming hole with his Navy SEAL training kit, and some innocent bystander caught the whole thing on video from the safety of their balcony.

Does anyone want to check the trunk of MacKinnon's car for ropes or bottles of bleach, because this is something a psychopathic killer would do.

I understand Nate Dogg is a bit of a fitness freak (as the comments section did their very best to remind me of), but flippers and a mask at the hotel pool in the middle of a playoff run is unhinged behavior.

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I'm sure wherever the Avalanche are staying in the Twin Cities has a nice enough gym where this isn't necessary.

Just get an adjustable flat bench and dumbbells so you can crush some Bulgarian split squats if you really need to get the quads pumping that badly.

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The Avs are on a warpath in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and currently have a 2-0 series lead over Minnesota, and the only thing worse than getting swept as a Wild fan is getting swept by a guy who treats your hotel pool like his own waterobics studio.

I hate to say it, but it looks like MacKinnon has just watermogged the entire Minnesota Wild hockey organization.