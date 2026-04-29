Rory McIlroy skips PGA Tour event at Trump's place, still gets shoutout from president at White House dinner

Rory McIlroy decided to pass on playing at Trump National Doral this week for the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship, but President Donald Trump doesn't appear to have any ill will toward the six-time major champion.

McIlroy and his wife, Erica, attended the White House State Dinner for England's King Charles III on Tuesday evening and received high praise from the president in the middle of his speech. Trump went as far as to prompt McIlroy to stand up in the middle of the event amid his special shoutout.

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"That was unconquerable courage. That was very good, Rory," Trump stated. "Where is Rory McIlroy, can you stand up please? I don’t know if that helps them talk about how wonderful my speech is but I had to interrupt my speech because I watched that man win a tournament that was a tough, that was a tough one. Congratulations, very proud of you. Now I’ll get back to my speech, all right."

McIlroy won his second consecutive Masters earlier this month, becoming just the fourth player in the major championship's history to defend at Augusta National successfully. Tiger Woods was the last to do so, winning the green jacket in 2001 and 2002.

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McIlroy has skipped each of the last three events on the PGA Tour schedule following his win at Augusta, including this week's signature event at Trump Doral, which is making its return as a Tour venue for the first time since 2016.

Many assumed McIlroy would tee it up at Doral this week in the no-cut event, but with another signature event at Quail Hollow next week, followed by the PGA Championship the following week, the 36-year-old opted not to play three consecutive weeks.

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Trump and McIlroy have played golf together in the past, including on one occasion in February 2025 in which the president explained that he was not a fan of LIV Golf's format despite hosting a number of events on Trump properties for the Saudi-backed circuit.

The Cadillac Championship begins on Thursday with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlining the limited-field event.