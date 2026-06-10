NHLPA reportedly asks NHL to investigate Mike Babcock as Oilers consider hiring controversial coach

The Edmonton Oilers need to be very intentional about the next coaching hire, seeing as it will have a direct impact on whether or not superstar centerpiece Connor McDavid sticks around, and it looks like things are trending toward a surprising pick: Mike Babcock.

According to The Athletic, the NHL Players Association has asked the NHL to conduct an investigation into Babcock's brief 2023 stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets if the Oilers are looking to put pen to paper on a deal with the Stanley Cup-winning coach.

Babcock was hired by the Blue Jackets in July of 2023, after previously coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2015 to 2019. However, he resigned before the season began after the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast reported that he had asked players to share personal photos on their phones with him.

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There was no investigation at the time because of Babcock's resignation. There's no timeline for this investigation, and if Babcock decides to back out of a deal with the Oilers, there will be no investigation this time either.

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He hasn't coached a game in the league since, and was brought up as a potential option for the Oilers last month, but he indicated that he was retired.

But maybe not...

Is Babcock even the right choice for the Oilers?

Babcock is such an interesting choice for Edmonton, because he comes with quite a bit of baggage and is not known to be one of the more popular coaches among players. Sure, he has an indisputable record, but coaching was never really Edmonton's problem, as they've struggled to get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup in the Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl era.

The problems have been depth and goaltending, and this ironically mirrors Babcock's situation in Toronto.

He found himself with a stellar core — in Toronto it was Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and, for a little bit at the end of his time there, John Tavares — but a weak blueline, a lack of depth and shaky goaltending.

Except for maybe the weak blueline, that's pretty much Edmonton's situation.

Unless Babcock is the goalie or bottom-six forward whisperer, those are issues the front office has to figure out.

Babcock couldn't crack the code in Toronto. In fact, it was his successor, Sheldon Keefe, who led the team to its first playoff series win since 2004 during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

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So, hiring Babcock may not solve the problems that need addressing, and depending on how an investigation turns out, it might even create some.