Olivia Culpo pulls a veteran move by wishing Christian McCaffrey a happy birthday with string bikini pics

I’ve been doing this for a while now, and I can honestly tell you I’ve never seen anyone be a better leader off the field than Olivia Culpo . Don’t get me wrong, there are definitely some on the same level. But there’s nobody above that.

The former Miss Universe has reached the highest level. She doesn’t just show up for the annual bikini vacations, she sets the offseason standard. She’s been in the NFL long enough to understand the importance of getting that right.

When everything clicks, it carries over into the following season. It was clicking again over the weekend for her husband Christian McCaffrey’s 30th birthday. The 49ers running back didn’t have time to wonder about his future in the league as he reached his milestone birthday.

49ERS' CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, OLIVIA CULPO ANNOUNCE THEY'RE EXPECTING: 'NEXT CHAPTER, MOTHERHOOD'

There was a birthday party in Mexico planned and a celebration to be had. Once again, that’s what us old school folks like to call leadership. Culpo’s work wasn’t finished. The pregnant mother of one had a happy birthday message on social media to deliver and deliver, she did.

We wouldn’t be going over the game film right now if she didn’t. She wrote along with a carousel of pictures that included the model in bikinis, "Happy 30th birthday to the best husband, the best father, and the kind of person who makes everyone around him want to be better."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Her birthday wishes continued, "Getting to share this life with you is something I’ll never take for granted, and sometimes it truly feels too good to be true. Thank you for being the best part of every day. I love you so much!!!!"

Well done and happy 30th birthday to Christian McCaffrey.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

I can’t say for certain that Mike Evans looked at the veteran leadership provided on the offseason bikini vacations and took it into consideration prior to signing with San Francisco as a free agent .

I would never go that far out on a limb, but I will say it definitely didn’t hurt.