MAGA beauty Margo Martin had booing Knicks fans sweating, Sophie Cunningham hits the gym & old-school MLB!

Second Hump Day of June. The First Lady has a birthday today (my wife, not Melania). It's been raining all day, so the kids are stuck inside and I'm stuck staring down the barrel of not one, not two, but three meetings this afternoon.

Feel like I'm in the pressure cooker today. A lot of balls in the air. A lot on the line. I'm woefully unprepared for this birthday because I spent all day yesterday putting out fires, which means we're gonna have to hustle in this class so I can turn this day around before I spend the night on the couch.

But that's what patriots do. Backs against the wall, time running out, season on the line? Are we gonna melt under pressure or step up to the plate and get the job done?

LINDSEY VONN'S SIX-PACK LEAVES HEADS SPINNING, NFL WAG ENJOYS A BIKINI COUNTRY CLUB & DISGUSTING HELLOFRESH

Batter up! Let's roll.

Welcome to a Hump Day Nightcaps — the one where MAGA beauty Margo Martin had a dominant showing at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 despite the Knicks blowing it.

What else? I've got Dalton Rushing channeling his inner 1980s for the Dodgers, Blue Apron joins HelloFresh in shoving Pride Month down our throats (go ahead, make the joke), and Sophie Cunningham works in a lift before an unreal pass to Caitlin Clark led to this week's buzzer-beater.

What a RUN right now for the best thing going in the WNBA ... and I ain't talking about Caitlin!

OK, let's get to it. I'm running out of time. Grab you a black cow for National Black Cow Day, and settle in for a Hump Day 'Cap!

Margo Martin powers through the nasty boo-birds at MSG

For those who don't know (hand raised), a Black Cow is actually a root beer float. True story, apparently. Sources tell me that the original drink was created by some dude named Frank J. Wisner of Cripple Creek, Colorado, in 1893.

And by "sources," I mean Nationaldaycalendar.com:

The story goes that one night he found himself staring out the window thinking about the line of soda waters that he was producing for the citizens of Cripple Creek. Suddenly, an idea struck him. While looking out the window, he noticed the full moon was shining on the snow-capped Cow Mountain. It reminded him of a scoop of vanilla ice cream. He hurried back to his bar and added a spoonful of the creamy vanilla ice cream to the children's favorite flavor of soda, Myers Avenue Red Root Beer.

When he tasted it, he knew he had a hit. Wisner named the new creation Black Cow Mountain but the local children shortened the name to Black Cow.

Thanks, Ed_thepatriot! I've never seen someone dive into the X's and O's of a root beer float quite like that, but I appreciate it.

And this class is now smarter for it!

OK, enough stalling. Let's get this show on the road with Trump aide Margo Martin turning heads at MSG:

Dalton Rushing brings us back in time

Good to see Margo wasn't fazed by all the disgusting boo-birds! And by the way, you'll be stunned to know that the usual suspects are lying about what actually happened ahead of Game 3.

Weird!

No, Rachel. Trump was not booed louder than THE OPPOSING TEAM. What world are we living in here? Imagine just blatantly lying about something when you know there's going to be visual evidence.

Hell, OutKick had someone on the scene! Dan Z. was there, and confirmed that while the jeers defeated the cheers, it was nothing compared to when the Spurs were introduced.

Why let the facts get in the way of some solid virtue-signaling, though? Lord knows it's never stopped that side before.

So predictable. So pathetic.

Anyway, that's enough NBA talk for today. Let's head out to the diamond and check in with Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing, who I'm fairly certain everyone hates:

Sophie's choice & add Blue Apron to the list!

Juuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuust a bit outside! Incredible slide here from Rushing. Guy doesn't even try to hide it. He's closer to the outfield grass than he is to the actual base!

This is how the game used to be played, you know? Back when baseball was a proper game. But then Chase Utley famously tried to snap Mets shortstop Rubén Tejada in half during the 2015 NLDS, and it all went to hell:

Amazing. That slide led to this, from MLB:

Rule 6.01 (j), the so-called "Chase Utley slide rule," has been clarified by Major League Baseball. In the process, the rule has been made more workable.

Under the new Rule 6.01(j), a runner will have to make a "bona fide slide," which is defined as making contact with the ground before reaching the base, being able to and attempting to reach the base with a hand or foot, being able to and attempting to remain on the base at the completion of the slide (except at home plate) and not changing his path for the purpose of initiating contact with a fielder.

Yep. Hard to defend Dalton after reading that. Pretty cut and dried. Oh well. They don't make 'em like they used to!

What a beautiful game we had.

OK, let's quickly rapid-fire this big Hump Day class into a bigger Hump Day Night. First up?

On Monday, we talked about the scumbags over at HelloFresh after their vile Pride Month ad campaign went viral. I don't feel like rehashing it, so check it out here.

Anyway, y'all can go ahead and add Blue Apron to the list!

Lordy. These people are just NUTS. Probably a good sign that we should all just go back to making meals on our own.

I smoked a couple racks of ribs yesterday, by the way. The 3-2-1 method works every time, for those who want something to try this weekend.

Three hours unwrapped at 225.

Two hours wrapped at 225.

One more hour unwrapped at 225.

And no, I didn't pull the membrane off beforehand. That's the biggest scam in America, next to homeowners insurance.

OK, that's it for today. Good work, everyone. Sophie Cunningham hit the gym this week before feeding Caitlin Clark an absolute MISSILE for the game-winner Monday night, and it was the most American thing I've ever seen.

See you tomorrow.

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OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).