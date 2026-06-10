Family files lawsuit alleging daughter was sexually assaulted by trans athlete during girls' competition

A family in Washington state has filed a lawsuit against multiple government parties, alleging their daughter was sexually assaulted by a biological male trans athlete during a girls' wrestling match.

The defendants include Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykda and the Puyallup School District and multiple school employees. The trans athlete and the athlete's family are not defendants.

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The plaintiff in the lawsuit, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is only listed at K.M.K., but is believed to be Washington state high school student Kallie Keeler, who spoke about the incident of being allegedly sexually assaulted by the trans athlete during a wrestling match on "The Brandi Kruse Show" earlier this year in February.

"A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted because of political cowardice. Washington state officials insist on pushing gender ideology at all costs—even at the expense of girls’ safety and privacy," ADF Senior Counsel Kate Anderson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Our client’s story is proof of the grave harms caused by lying about biology, and this must end—otherwise, girls will continue getting hurt and violated. We are urging the court to require state officials to change their policy to ensure that girls’ privacy and safety are protected when they compete in the sports they love. No girl should have to unknowingly wrestle a boy. And at a minimum, parents must be notified before their daughters are matched against male opponents.

"Tragically, because of district policy, a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a male opponent on the wrestling mat. Kallie’s mom was in the gym with her daughter, but she could not protect her because the district’s written policy prohibits notifying parents or anyone else when their daughters will be matched against male athletes. She and her mother promptly reported the assault to school officials, who sat on the information for nearly two months. Washington state failed this family, but it isn’t too late to protect other girls. State officials must change their policies and prioritize girls’ safety in sports."

WASHINGTON ATHLETICS ORG'S PROPOSALS TO CHANGE TRANS-ATHLETE POLICY WOULD VIOLATE STATE LAW, OFFICIAL SAYS

The core argument in the ADF lawsuit is that Washington state education officials, the WIAA, and Puyallup School District allegedly violated K.M.K.’s rights by enforcing policies that allow male athletes who identify as female to compete in girls sports without notice to female athletes or their parents.

The complaint says those policies led K.M.K. to unknowingly wrestle a male opponent in a girls tournament, where she alleges she was sexually assaulted, and that officials then failed to properly report, investigate, or remedy the assault.

Legally, the plaintiffs argue this amounts to sex discrimination under Title IX, because girls are allegedly denied fair and safe athletic opportunities; a hostile educational environment, because the district allegedly ignored the assault and later hostility toward K.M.K.; a violation of parental rights, because her mother was not told or allowed to opt her out; and a state-created danger, because officials allegedly put K.M.K. in a dangerous situation through their policies and actions.

The U.S. Department of Education launched an investigation into the Puyallup School District in February over the allegations.

"The allegations in this case are sickening—that a female athlete was not only unknowingly forced to compete against a male in a girls-only division placing her at increased risk for sexual assault, but that her report of sexual assault during the match was ignored by Puyallup School District for months. While the District may prioritize ideological agendas over the safety and dignity of its students, the Trump Administration will not tolerate such conduct," Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said in the announcement of the investigation.

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"We will continue to vigorously enforce Title IX to ensure that women and girls have safe, equal access to educational programs and opportunities, and that allegations of sexual assault are addressed promptly and fully."

Puyallup School District issued a statement to Fox News Digital.

"As of this inquiry, the district has not been formally served with the complaint," the district said. "We are aware of the allegations referenced in your inquiry and are reviewing this matter; however, because this matter involves student privacy considerations and anticipated litigation, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.