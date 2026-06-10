Cardi B claims Donald Trump’s attendance brought a 'dark' energy to NBA Finals Game 3

Some people find a way to blame President Donald Trump for just about everything. Apparently, that now includes the New York Knicks losing an NBA Finals game.

Following New York's 115-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 on Monday night, rapper Cardi B suggested Trump's presence at Madison Square Garden may have brought some bad juju into the building.

Trump, who became the first sitting U.S. president to attend an NBA Finals game, was in attendance as the Spurs snapped the Knicks' 13-game playoff winning streak and cut New York's series lead to 2-1.

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After the game, Cardi B hopped on Instagram Live, where one fan asked whether Trump was "bad luck" for the Knicks.

"It probably was. But it is what it is," Cardi said. "You can't stop the president from f---ing going to a game. But it did feel a little dark in there."

The Bronx-born rapper, who performed at halftime during Game 3, compared the atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden to having a school principal unexpectedly walk into class.

"It felt like the principal was there and everybody had to be on their best behavior," she said.

To be fair, Trump's visit did bring heightened security around the arena, with road closures and an increased Secret Service presence surrounding Madison Square Garden. Cardi B acknowledged as much, saying she understood why the precautions were necessary and even got a firsthand look at the presidential security detail.

Still, blaming Trump for the Knicks' fourth-quarter shooting woes might be a bit of a stretch.

New York shot just 2-for-12 from three-point range in the final frame, while Victor Wembanyama poured in 32 points to lead San Antonio to the win. Unless the president secretly suited up for the Spurs or put a curse on New York's shooters, the Knicks may have to look elsewhere for an explanation.

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Cardi B isn't the first person to connect Trump's appearance to the loss, though.

Before tipoff, ESPN personality and noted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith said he'd blame Trump if New York lost, prompting a sharp response from the president afterward. Speaking to reporters following the game, Trump questioned whether Smith — who has teased a White House bid more than once — has the intelligence necessary to run for president.

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The good news for Knicks fans is they'll get another shot Wednesday night when Game 4 tips off at Madison Square Garden.

And if New York loses again, that'll probably be Trump's fault, too.