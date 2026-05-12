Pro-Palestine protester who interrupted Super Bowl LIX halftime show found guilty in court

The Super Bowl LIX halftime performer who turned protester when he unfurled a pro-Palestinian flag on the field of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has been convicted in court and faces a fine and possible jail time.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu was found guilty of resisting police, according to the Associated Press.

Nantambu, 41, faces a fine of up to $500 and up to six months in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

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Although he was originally enlisted to be part of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance on Feb. 9, 2025, things went sideways when he pulled a flag of Sudan and Palestinian territories sewn together out of his wardrobe and ran across the field waving the flag.

SUPER BOWL LIX SECURITY TACKLES PERSON WITH FLAG SUPPORTING PALESTINIANS, SUDANESE DURING HALFTIME SHOW

Security and law enforcement personnel chased Nantambu, but he refused to comply with their commands to stop, according to Louisiana State Police.

Nantambu eventually surrendered. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly.

Chief Judge Juana Marine-Lombard this week found him guilty only of the resisting an officer charge, which is a misdemeanor.

"We appreciate the chief judge's careful consideration of the evidence and the decision to hold this individual accountable for resisting law enforcement officers who work every day to protect our communities," Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement.

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Although Nantambu's sentencing may or may not result in actual jail time, he does face a steep penalty from the NFL.

The NFL previously banned Nantambu from all future league events for life.