Caitlin Clark fans erupt at head coach Stephanie White after Fever blowout loss to Portland Fire

The Indiana Fever didn't just lose a basketball game Saturday night.

They gave Caitlin Clark fans full-blown conspiracy theories to think about for the next few days (and perhaps beyond).

The Fever were blasted by the Portland Fire, 100-84, in a game where Clark finished with just six points on 1-of-7 shooting and picked up five fouls in only 22 minutes. It was one of the ugliest nights of Clark's WNBA career, and it came in a game where Indiana never looked comfortable after the first few minutes.

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But the box score wasn't what sent Fever fans into a frenzy.

It was head coach Stephanie White.

More specifically, it was White's decision to pull Clark, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull in the middle of the first quarter after Indiana jumped out to an 8-2 lead. Portland quickly flipped the game with a 19-4 run, and the Fever never really recovered.

By Sunday morning, many Clark fans on X weren't just criticizing White's rotations. Some were accusing her of actively trying to sabotage Clark.

To be clear, there is no evidence White is trying to purposely undermine Caitlin Clark. That's an internet theory, not a fact.

But this is also what happens when the WNBA's biggest star gets pulled while her team is rolling, the game immediately turns, and the coach's explanation doesn't satisfy the people watching.

After the game, White was asked why she made the early substitutions. She said Boston is still on a minutes restriction and that Clark's removal was part of Indiana's normal rotation.

"That's been our typical substitution pattern," White said.

White added that Indiana didn't follow that pattern in a previous game against Golden State because the staff didn't want Raven Johnson in that environment without another ball handler on the floor.

That explanation did not calm down Fever fans.

One user wrote, "My hats off to you Stephanie White, it takes an utter genius to coach this bad, no challenges, no timeouts left for the end of 4 quarter, didn't get T'd up in protest of the shady refs... nothing."

Another post that gained traction said, "Stephanie White has never taken accountability for a loss while coaching the Indiana Fever."

A third fan went even further, writing that "Stephanie White has never been a good coach" and claiming, "To White, Clark is an enemy."

Others simply called for White to be fired.

That might sound extreme, and it is. But the frustration wasn't limited to bot-looking accounts with no profile pictures and fewer than 10 followers. The posts criticizing White's coaching decisions, rotations and accountability picked up real traction across Clark-heavy corners of X after the blowout.

The timing of the first-quarter substitution was one of the biggest issues.

Indiana opened with energy. Clark was on the floor. Boston was on the floor. Hull was on the floor. Then all three came out, and Portland immediately took control.

White can point to patterns and minutes restrictions, and there is a reasonable basketball explanation for managing Boston's workload. But when you're coaching Clark, "that's what we usually do" is not going to land if the move helps turn an 8-2 lead into a double-digit deficit.

That's the reality of the Caitlin Clark experience.

Every substitution is dissected. Every timeout is judged. Every late injury report becomes a conspiracy. Every sideline conversation becomes body-language and lip-reading analysis.

And Saturday night gave fans plenty to work with.

Clark also got into foul trouble, which limited White's options. White said after the game that Portland did a good job attacking matchups, forcing Indiana into rotations and creating foul problems for the Fever's primary ball handlers.

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But that only fueled another part of the criticism.

Several fans pointed out that White didn't challenge calls against Clark that may have helped keep her out of foul trouble. A few of the foul calls against Clark appeared borderline, at best. That frustration only grew because Indiana didn't even use all of its challenges or timeouts in the game, leaving fans wondering why White didn't do more to protect her star guard when foul trouble became such a major factor.

Clark didn't blame the officials.

"Officiating wasn't our problem today," Clark said.

She also admitted she has to defend better without fouling, saying she needs to do a better job staying straight up, keeping her matchup in front of her and moving her feet when teams hunt isolations against her.

So, no, this wasn't all on White. Clark struggled. Indiana defended poorly. Portland shot it well and played with more urgency. Clark herself said Indiana's rotations were "a little bit slow" during Portland's huge third quarter.

White also pointed to urgency after the game, saying the Fever have to be more active, aware and anticipatory when they rotate defensively.

But fans aren't looking for a film breakdown after a blowout loss.

They want someone to blame.

And after Saturday night, that someone was White.

The drama got even louder when a short sideline video started making the rounds on X. The clip appears to show White animated toward Clark during a Fever huddle. Then, it appears, White tells Clark to get out of the huddle and replaces her with Raven Johnson. Some users claimed the video was AI-generated because of a blue object near the end of the clip that looked strange to them.

Others pushed back and argued the blue object was simply Clark's bench seat pad, not some AI glitch.

OutKick reviewed the clip. From the available video, it looks like normal compressed sideline footage, not an obvious AI fabrication. That doesn't prove every caption or interpretation attached to it is accurate, and it doesn't confirm what was said in the huddle.

In other words, the video is not proof of a Clark-White feud.

It's proof that a bad loss plus a tense-looking clip plus a fan base already annoyed with the coach is a perfect recipe for WNBA internet chaos.

There were some fans defending White, too. One post pushed back on the idea that she's a bad coach, pointing to her past success, including a WNBA Finals appearance with Indiana in 2015 and her 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year award with the Connecticut Sun.

That's fair.

White has a strong and lengthy coaching résumé. She has won in the league. She didn't suddenly forget basketball basics because Indiana lost a road game at Portland.

But coaching Clark is different.

Clark is the central business driver for the Fever and, in a lot of ways, for the entire WNBA. When she scores six points and Indiana gets run out of the gym by an expansion team, fans aren't going to just chalk it up to one bad night and move on with their lives.

White shouldn't create her coaching strategy because people on social media don't like it. She clearly knows more about basketball and her own roster than random people yelling on the internet.

That being said, White needs to better understand the assignment. She isn't coaching the 2015 version of the Indiana Fever anymore. This isn't the 2024 Connecticut Sun. This is the team with the league's biggest star, and the job comes with far more responsibility than White has likely ever faced in her coaching career, whether she realizes that or not.

So she shouldn't be surprised when vague explanations, questionable timing and poor results stir up a firestorm of attention around her team. Sure, she's helped by the fact that the WNBA media largely avoids asking difficult questions, but as the attention grows, so too will the voices in those rooms.

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The Fever's next game is against the Atlanta Dream, which means Clark and Angel Reese are about to share the floor again. That matchup already guarantees attention.

After Saturday night, White's decisions might get just as much scrutiny as the rivalry itself.

The sabotage accusation is ridiculous. White is paid to win games and her career depends on it.

But fan frustration is real.

White and the Fever have a Caitlin Clark problem right now, but it's not because Clark needs to be controlled.

It's because Indiana has the most watched player in women's basketball, and the Fever keep giving her fans reasons to wonder whether the franchise knows exactly what to do with her.