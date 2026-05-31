Bryson DeChambeau admits to turning to AI to help fix his swing after struggles at LIV Golf Korea

Bryson DeChambeau may have finished third in LIV Golf's latest event in South Korea, but that doesn't mean he's pleased with his game.

DeChambeau, who won back-to-back LIV events in March, found himself one shot back of the lead after the opening two rounds in South Korea, but put together a disappointing third round at 1-over par. As is often the case for DeChambeau after what he deems to be a lackluster performance, it turned into a long night on the driving range searching for something.

The two-time U.S. Open champion has made it a habit of spending incredibly long hours on the practice tee surrounded by a handful of members on his support staff, which apparently has a new member nowadays, but one that isn't technically real.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU EXPLAINS WHY HE HIT NEARLY 400 GOLF BALLS ON AUGUSTA RANGE AFTER MASTERS PRACTICE ROUND

Speaking with reporters after his final-round 65 on Sunday, DeChambeau said he spent quite a while the previous night speaking with artificial intelligence, trying to improve his swing.

"I spent some long hours on the range trying to figure some stuff out and I was talking to AI quite a bit last night trying to go through some different physics principles that makes the club turn over, having some alpha torque and gamma torque put in there," DeChambeau shared. "I was like, what makes that possibly do that, and was talking about just grip pressure and tension."

Late-night torque and grip talk with AI. Professional golf sure is something in the year 2026.

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DeChambeau went into a bit more detail about his chat with AI, explaining that, since he didn't figure out what to do with his swing on his own, the AI essentially served as a swing coach.

"I was slamming the club in the ground trying to figure out what to do. I was frustrated. Been trying everything in my body. I didn't actually figure it out on the range," DeChambeau continued. "I went back and started talking to Gemini and trying to figure out just what it could be to passively make the club turn over. Hands just felt like they were moving forward like this and I couldn't get the club to turn over. Even if I tried to stop it here, it still wouldn't turn over."

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It's hard to say that DeChambeau's conversation with AI had any effect on his final round, but it's equally as difficult to say that it did any damage, given that his final-round 65 tied for the low score of the day.

DeChambeau has had a strong year on the LIV circuit with a pair of wins and two solo third-place finishes, but missed the cut at both the Masters and PGA Championship.