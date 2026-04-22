Powerful illegal streaming ringleader jailed, fined millions over global operation

A Rolex-wearing, sports car-driving illegal streaming ringleader has been fined millions and sentenced to 23 months in prison following an eight-year investigation into his operation.

The man nicknamed "Dash, the Iranian," operated primarily out of Spain and provided thousands of pirated sports and entertainment sites to two million people from domains including RapidIPTV and IPTVStack. According to The Athletic, the investigation into "Dash" and the operation spanned from 2015 to 2020, during which the illegal streaming service was estimated to have earned over $17 million in revenue.

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The illegal streaming business’s technical branch was partly based in Iran and operated by capturing legitimate streams of events, decoding them and then sharing them across complex networks and servers located in 10 countries. The real kicker of the situation is that the company was set up as a franchise, which would then allow resellers to run the services and turn a profit.

The ringleader was ultimately fined $10.2 million during his sentencing in Spain’s Criminal Chamber of the National Court. ‘Dash,’ plus four other defendants, opened financial accounts to launder profits through real estate projects and cryptocurrency transactions involving over 1,000 bitcoin. All five defendants involved accepted their charges in exchange for reduced sentences.

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The illegal streaming services tapped into Premier League and Champions League matches, which many legal streams can only be found behind paywalls in many areas around the world, and it’s fair to say they earned ‘Dash’ and his affiliates quite a bit of cash.

According to the report, the initial raid of "Dash’s" $2 million residence in Barcelona took place in June 2020. Four Rolex watches, two AMG Mercedes cars, laptops and stacks of cash found underneath mattresses were retrieved.

Those who partook in the illegal streaming services to watch events are officially out of luck. On the other side of that coin, the president of Spain’s La Liga, Javier Tebas, is ecstatic about the illegal business being shut down.

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"A scourge that threatens the survival of an industry that is fundamental to the European economy," Tebas described the piracy operation. "Must be fought forcefully at every level, especially against the organisations and mafias behind it."

The modern-day mafia: a crew focused on bootlegging soccer telecasts from around the globe.