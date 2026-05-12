Eagles Super Bowl champion accused of kicking out pregnant ex-girlfriend, seeking women on dating app

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson faced damning allegations from a pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Alyssa Okada said in a video posted to her TikTok account on Friday that Johnson kicked her out of their home to pursue other women on a dating app while she was eight months pregnant.

"Just a quick question. Hypothetically, if a man were to kick out his eight-month pregnant girlfriend and unborn daughter and to then be on Hinge the very next day looking for women to ‘have fun with,’" she said. "Hypothetically, you would not think that that type of man is a good man or good father. You would probably not think that that type of man has integrity, or morals or any form of decency, right? Because I’m just trying to see if we’re all on the same page.

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"And, furthermore, hypothetically, if these women were to be aware of the fact that this man has an eight-month pregnant, now, ex-girlfriend and child on the way and still decide they want to speak to and have fun with him, hypothetically, you would think that kind of woman also has no absolute respect for herself, no integrity no morals and no decency, hypothetically.

"If, hypothetically, those situations were true, those would be some pretty s---y f---ing people in my opinion. But just wondering what you guys think."

Okada was seen with pink suitcases in her backseat as she recorded the video. The clip garnered more than 4.2 million views on the social media platform.

She followed up with another video on Monday.

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"I just truly think it’s time that people stop blaming women for the partners they choose and start blaming partners for pretending to be something that they’re not," she added. "I am so used to people’s judgments and opinions and whatever they want to say about what I share on the internet but what I’ve realized is that there are so many people quick to say ‘Well, what did you do in the situation?’ or ‘You knew what you were getting yourself into,’ or ‘you knew who you picked.’ That is not true.

"No woman ever knowingly goes into a situation thinking this person is going to hurt me, this person is going to lie to me, this person is going to turn out to be a completely different person than the one he is showing me. I think it’s really sick that people put the blame on women for truly just believing in and trusting the man that they fell in love with. That’s just something I continue to see and truly it hurts to see the way women are consistently invalidated and blamed for somebody else’s actions.

"At the end of the day having a kind heart or having love for somebody and hope in your heart and just being truly hopeful that the person they’re showing you is truly who they are, should not be something that is then held against you at the end when they completely take their mask off and are an entirely different person than the one that you fell in love with."

Johnson didn’t directly respond to the allegations, but fired off a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories, according to the New York Post.

"The hardest flex isn’t revenge," one message read. "It’s watching someone who tried to destroy you realize you survived without ever mentioning their name."

Okada posted a gender reveal video in January and announced in December the two were expecting a baby.

"God ain’t bring me this far just to leave me," Johnson added on his Instagram Stories. "This to shall pass."

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Fox News Digital reached out to Johnson’s reps for comment.

Johnson joined the Eagles before the 2023 season. He was on the team for their Super Bowl win against the Kansas City Chiefs to end the 2024 season. He also played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.