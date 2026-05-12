San Francisco Giants outfielders get torched online for bizarre celebration following win over Dodgers

Not a lot has been going right for the San Fransisco Giants this season.

They are a whopping seven games below .500 as of Tuesday afternoon and sit 7.5 games back of the now-division-leading San Diego Padres.

With all that in mind, we are still very early into the baseball season, and there's still plenty of time to turn this ship around in the Bay Area.

All the Giants need is a little spark, something to get a midseason rally going, and starting off a four-game series with the hated Los Angeles Dodgers might be just what the doctor ordered.

GIANTS CATCHER PATRICK BAILEY MAKES TREMENDOUS MLB HISTORY WITH WALK-OFF INSIDE-THE-PARK HOME RUN

After taking two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend, the Giants walked into Dodger Stadium Monday night and gave the scoreboard a workout, resulting in a 9-3 win over baseball's wealthiest roster and, hopefully, starting a bit of a hot streak for San Fran as we inch closer to summer.

It's safe to say the Giants were pretty stoked about the win, with their outfield celebrating in a manner that can only be described as "bizarre," though I'm sure you can think of other words that are more apt and less workplace-friendly.

Umm, hey guys. I know you play in the Bay Area and all, but there might be such a thing as assimilating a little too well, don't you think?

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What you guys do in the privacy of your own locker room is your business alone, but let's keep that confined to the clubhouse, okay?

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To be frank, I have no clue what the onus of this "celebration" is, nor do I think I want to know, but social media caught wind of this little outfield faux ménage à trois and dealt with it accordingly.

I mean, hey, whatever works!

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Baseball is a sport steeped in superstition. Guys will go weeks without showering if it means they have a hitting streak going, so if the outfield dry-hump celebration gets the Giants closer to winning a pennant, more power to them.

And I'm sure this is exactly the kind of public display the people of San Francisco can get behind... no pun intended.