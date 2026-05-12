Arrowhead Stadium looks unrecognizable as venue prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches

Arrowhead Stadium is getting a World Cup facelift, whether Chiefs fans like it or not.

For the next few months, Arrowhead Stadium is ditching the red and gold and going by the much more corporate "Kansas City Stadium" as FIFA rolls into town for the 2026 World Cup.

To make these changes, they literally ripped the place apart to make it happen.

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Crews tore out about 3,500 seats along the north sideline to squeeze in a regulation soccer pitch.

Before anyone panics, those seats are not gone for good.

Chiefs Executive VP Matt Kenny said the stadium was designed with a modular setup, meaning everything can be snapped back into place once FIFA packs up and leaves.

Kenny also made it clear this has been years in the making, with ownership pushing to land World Cup matches in Kansas City.

The tournament runs from mid-June to mid-July, so the system will be working overtime.

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Off the field, Arrowhead is getting a noticeable upgrade.

New LED lighting and an enhanced audio system are in place to make sure the stadium keeps its reputation as one of the loudest atmospheres in sports.

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There is a catch ...

FIFA rules mean Chiefs sponsor signage will be covered up during the matches, so the place will look a little less like home on TV.

Still, this is a long play for Kansas City.

The organization is using the World Cup as a chance to modernize the stadium before handing it back to Patrick Mahomes and company for another run.

Watch 3 days of the FIFA World Cup for free after 5/18 or before. Start your free trial or try it free.

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