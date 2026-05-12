Diamondbacks vs. Rangers betting preview favors Texas at home with both starters struggling on the mound

I've had a tough run in the second round of the NBA playoffs. The first round went really well, but this round has been a struggle. Lost in all of that has been a string of solid baseball looks that have kept the bankroll from plummeting. I'm going back to the diamond tonight as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in a night game.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are a team I've covered a few times recently, and I mentioned that the expectation of this season is probably what they are showing us at the moment. The team is 20-20 for the year, slightly better at home than on the road. I'd be really surprised if they ended up better than what we are seeing if they make no moves. Offensively, the team is doing well, but they still need some pitching to improve their club. Perhaps if Corbin Burnes comes back around the All-Star break, they could make a push for a Wild Card spot at the end of the year.

Burnes' return would be helpful, but Zac Gallen's improvement would probably be the biggest boost to the club. Gallen is 1-3 with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP. He has been worse on the road than at home as well. He has made four starts, spanning 17.2 innings, and allowed 14 earned runs. While that line looks bad, two of his starts were okay on the road. In two starts against the Mets and Phillies, he allowed four earned runs over 10 innings compared to 10 earned runs in 7.2 innings against the Cubs and Dodgers. Rangers hitters have been successful against Gallen in the past, hitting .267 with about a third of their hits going for extra bases.

The Texas Rangers are another team that has playoff expectations, but isn't off to a great start to the year. They enter tonight's game with a 19-22 record and a 9-10 mark at home. The Rangers are actually about the same in terms of hitting statistics. Their pitching staff has carried them a bit at the moment, with them collectively throwing to a 3.59 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. If they make a move or two for some bats, they might have a chance to make a push for a postseason berth.

They did make a move in the offseason, but it was to bolster their already deep starting rotation. That move came in the form of acquiring MacKenzie Gore, who is making a start tonight. Gore was one of the more sought-after arms at the trade deadline last year. So far, Gore hasn't really paid off, throwing to a 2-3 record with a 5.18 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP. He has been better at home this season, but hasn't made a ton of starts. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his three home outings. Diamondbacks hitters have been solid against him in limited at-bats (12-for-38).

There are a few angles I like for this game. I love sharing ideas for player props in case you play daily fantasy or anything. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 5-for-9 against Gore in his career. Evan Carter is also 5-for-9 with four doubles against Gallen. I'll play him at +389 tonight for 2+ hits. 2+ total bases are +181 and +112 for 2+ hits, runs, and RBIs if you want a different option.

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As far as a side, I think Gallen's road struggles make the Rangers the right side in this game. Texas at -131 is the right way to go in this one. I also think the offenses are going to feast on the starters tonight. I'll back the over 8 for this game.

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