Golden Knights reportedly block Oilers from interviewing their former head coach Bruce Cassidy

I'm all about respect and sportsmanship, but I also love a healthy dose of gamesmanship, and that seems to be what we're getting from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is still in the playoffs and currently tied with the Anaheim Ducks 2-2. However, they were the talk of hockey at the end of the regular season when they fired then-head coach Bruce Cassidy with just eight games left in the season and the team on track to make the playoffs.

It was a shocker — especially after Cassidy led the team to a Stanley Cup in 2023 — and the team moved on to John Tortorella.

Of course, this makes Cassidy, a former Jack Adams Award-winner, the hottest commodity on the coaching market.

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One of those teams reportedly interested in Cassidy is the Edmonton Oilers; however, they needed, however they needed to get Vegas' permission to talk to him.

According to insider Frank Seravalli, they did, but the Golden Knights wouldn't give it to them.

The Golden Knights have a bit of a cutthroat reputation, and I kind of love that about them.

It feels old school. They may have cut bait with Cassidy, but they know what a great coach he is. They don't want him going to a division rival like Edmonton who they've met in the playoffs twice in the last four years.

Is it the gentlemanly thing to do? No, but neither is drinking a beer in the shower, and we all like that.

However, this report made things a bit uncomfortable for Edmonton because they don't have a head coaching vacancy. Despite a disappointing first-round exit, head coach Chris Knoblauch is still with the team.

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They of course could be mulling over a move, but if the hope was to keep these conversations on the down-low... well, better luck next time.

Perhaps some other jobs will open up — Toronto has a new GM so maybe there's a change coming there — so we'll see how this shakes out.

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Still, you have to expect Cassidy will be behind an NHL bench next fall.

It just sounds like Vegas may be doing their damnedest to make sure it's not in Edmonton.