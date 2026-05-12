Lane Kiffin savagely destroyed on social media after insane Ole Miss segregation comments

LSU football coach Lane Kiffin is being ruthlessly dragged on social media after some bonehead comments.

Kiffin, once again, has found himself front and center in the college football world for nothing to do with on-field results. The former Ole Miss coach did an interview with Vanity Fair, and dropped a first ballot hall of fame insane comment about his former program ... and segregation!

LANE KIFFIN TAKES SHOT AT OLE MISS, CITES RACISM IN RECRUITING GAP WITH LSU IN AWKWARD INTERVIEW

The relevant excerpt from the profile about leaving Oxford for Baton Rouge is below:



At Ole Miss, Kiffin says, top recruits would tell him, "’Hey, coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren’t letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi.’ That doesn’t come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus’s diversity feels so great: ‘It feels like there’s no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that’s the real world.’" (The next day Kiffin added, "I just hope [his comment] comes across respectful to Ole Miss…. There are some things that I’m saying that are factual, they’re not shots.

Lane Kiffin torched on social media

Now, everyone with a functioning brain knew as soon as they saw the segregation comment that Kiffin was going to get dragged. The Internet is sometimes a very predictable place.

Well, the reactions didn't disappoint at all on X. Check out some of the best below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

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Here's some free advice for all coaches in the year 2026. If you find yourself seemingly implying that segregation might still exist, then push back from the table and go outside to touch some grass.

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Just absurd through and through. Hilarious that Kiffin is the way he is? Without a doubt, but absurd nonetheless.

Lastly, I have only spent very limited time in Oxford, Mississippi, but I found the people there to be nothing but incredible. You'll be hard-pressed to find better people than Ole Miss folks. True salt of the Earth individuals. The good news is this will all be settled on Sept. 19 when LSU comes to Oxford.

Get your popcorn ready because it's going to be electric. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.