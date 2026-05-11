Trump hosts Indiana Hoosiers at White House as QB Fernando Mendoza Misses Party (but calls in)

President Donald Trump rolled out the crimson carpet for the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday afternoon to celebrate the 2025 College Football Playoff champions at the White House.

In what has been a whirlwind year for the Hoosiers athletic department, capping off the historic season in the nation's capital is the latest stop for head coach Curt Cignetti.

Later this month, the Indiana coach will drive the honorary pace car for the Indianapolis 500, which is about the only time you can get the fierce Cignetti away from the Hoosiers practice facility as he prepares for the 2026 season.

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But, on Monday, players from the 2025 team got together one last time to explore Washington, D.C., visiting multiple historic monuments before heading over to the White House to visit the president and celebrate their championship with a party on the South Lawn.

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Standing next to President Trump were Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and wide receiver Charlie Becker, as they were celebrated on the South Lawn.

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One of the players missing from the celebration was quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who captivated football fans across the country with his play on the field, but also the joyful interviews he conducted during his time at Indiana.

The reason for his absence was tied to his new job with the Las Vegas Raiders and ongoing rookie OTAs, though the former Indiana quarterback seemed to get his dates mixed up.

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The Raiders do not start OTAs until the 18th, though Mendoza mentioned recently that he thought they started today.

"He called me and explained why he couldn’t be here," Trump said about Fernando Mendoza's absence.

"If he was not here for any other reason. If he did not like Trump, I would not have mentioned him for any other reason. I like him, he's actually a big fan of what we're doing...Fernando couldn't be here today because he's now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. I hope he does good."

While there were a number of players not able to make the trip, that didn’t stop the party.

An invite list filled with congressional leaders from Indiana, along with fans of the program that included our own Dan Dakich and Clay Travis, packed the South Lawn for the ceremony.

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The Hoosiers will look to repeat as national champions, with another stacked roster for the 2026 season.

Maybe they end up back at the White House this time next year.