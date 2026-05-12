The Kansas City Chiefs' social media team may have finally jumped the shark when it comes to schedule releases

When it comes to schedule releases for NFL franchises, at least in my humble opinion, less is more.

If I want to know who my team is playing this coming season, I would like for that information to be packaged and presented to me in one neat, easy-to-read graphic.

Call me old fashioned, but I don't need an influencer who's never watched a down of football dressing up as different team mascots to tell me who the Dolphins play during week 8.

NFL schedule releases used to be quaint; then the Tennessee Titans released their, admittedly, very funny and original "bachelorette party meets man-on-the-street" video a few years back, and every other social media manager has been playing catch-up ever since.

BILLS RECRUIT NBA LEGEND ALLEN IVERSON FOR CREATIVE NFL SCHEDULE RELEASE

Very good. Very good.

Except for the fact that this single video is the point of origin for a nuclear arms race regarding "creative" schedule releases on social media, where each year, teams have to one-up themselves and others with topical and increasingly outlandish concepts.

From the Los Angeles Chargers making a Minecraft-themed schedule release to the Buffalo Bills using Allen Iverson as a stand-in for artificial intelligence (get it, they both have the initials "A.I."?), it's been getting increasingly rough on these internet streets.

COLTS DELETE VIDEO DEPICTING DOLPHINS STAR TYREEK HILL BEING CONFRONTED BY AUTHORITIES AMID PAST ARRESTS

But one team may have just jumped the shark and pressed the big red button in the nuclear age of schedule releases, giving us a schedule release so awful that I had to question whether this was a parody account or not.

"Hey, guys! What's really popular on the internet these days? Chicks making sourdough? I don't understand the youths, but let's roll with it! Ha, get it?"

Just throw me off a bridge.

CHIEFS DYNASTY TIMELINE: HOW LOVABLE LOSERS BECAME AN EVIL EMPIRE OF TAYLOR SWIFT FANS AND REFEREE FORTUNE

Yes, that is the official Kansas City Chiefs social media account, and that is actually what they decided to go with for their schedule release in the year 2026.

I'm being told this is some reference to Taylor Swift, which I can't decide if that makes it slightly better or a lot worse.

Some post-grad is getting paid more than most of you reading this article to come up with this concept and then staple some cutouts of clams and barbecue onto stock images of sourdough bread.

Then again, if the Chargers' "help-wanted" ad ad for their social media position taught us anything, that probably isn't the case.

Either way, there wasn't a ton of effort put into this, which I would normally appreciate, but not when that lack of effort is coupled with trying to jump on some internet trend that is currently experiencing its 15 minutes of fame.

In three years when the fad of baking sourdough bread is nothing but a distant memory, everyone needs to come back to this Chiefs post to point and laugh.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Hell, why wait? This thing is getting eviscerated online as we speak.

Lane Kiffin isn't even getting dragged this hard, and he called his former school "segregated."

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Just remember, folks, if you ever feel like a failure at your job, know that an entire room full of marketing, PR and social media experts greenlit THAT as a schedule release for their multi-billion-dollar corporation.

But, hey, any press is good press, right?