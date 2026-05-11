Draymond Green wants retribution for Timberwolves after Wembanyama dodges NBA punishment

It’s been a busy 24 hours for Draymond Green.

Instead of watching the NBA Playoffs from his couch, Green has been everywhere, making a cameo at Kevin Hart’s roast, taking a shot at Chelsea Handler as an off-the-court "3," and stirring headlines behind a podcast mic.

Green had plenty to say after Sunday’s heated Game 4 in Minneapolis, where Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama was ejected against the Timberwolves.

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Wemby made his first career ejection count, driving an elbow into Naz Reid’s neck. The play was ruled a Flagrant 2, and San Antonio never recovered without its centerpiece, losing to even the series at 2-2.

On Monday, Green jumped on his podcast and ripped both Wembanyama and the NBA after the league chose not to issue a suspension or fine. The truth is, the NBA was not fully expected to ground one of its biggest stars ahead of a pivotal playoff game.

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As a longtime enforcer no stranger to throwing elbows, Green argued the punishment did not go far enough and that Minnesota got the short end.

"What if the shoe was on the other foot and Naz was taking out Wemby?" Green asked.

"There would be fines. There would be suspensions. Jaden McDaniels and Jokic just got fined for much less. For there not to be a fine is crazy.

"After watching their coach say ‘well I’m happy he took matters into his own hands and leveled Naz Reid with an elbow,’ I would say to the Timberwolves it’s fair game. There’s no suspension, no fines. Who’s coming out there tomorrow night and doing it to Wemby?"

Early buzz suggested Wembanyama could face a suspension.

Replays showed a violent swing that may not have been precisely targeted but looked deliberate enough to raise eyebrows.

Even Spurs teammate Dylan Harper appeared stunned by the outburst. But after review, the NBA did not see enough to warrant further punishment.

After the loss, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson defended his star.

"Just the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself," Johnson said.

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"Every single play, people are trying to impose their physicality on you. He’s gotten pushed down in transition, running freely. We do not complain, we just play. But at some stage, he should be protected. If not, he’s going to have to protect himself, and unfortunately, stuff like that happens.

"It’s starting to get disgusting. I’m glad he took matters into his own hands, not in terms of hitting Naz Reid, but he’s going to have to protect himself if they are not. And I think it’s disgusting."

Now the series shifts to a crucial Game 5 on Tuesday with tensions already boiling over.

And whether the league wants to admit it or not, Green’s warning is hanging in the air. If Minnesota feels wronged, all eyes will be on how they respond.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela