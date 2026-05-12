LeBron James' biggest hater was courtside to potentially witness The King's last NBA game

I assume everyone here is familiar with the concept of a "hate watch," correct.

If you are even a casual sports fan, you have engaged in hate watching before.

The premise is quite simple. You may have a favorite team, but you also have rival teams you despise more than anything.

These are teams that bring you almost as much joy when they lose as your favorite team does when it wins, and you never miss an opportunity to watch their downfall, live and in high definition.

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That is hate watching, in a nutshell, and it extends to players as well.

One player who I assume is maybe the single most hate-watched individual in America, and, potentially, the world, is one LeBron Raymone James, and Monday night offered the perfect opportunity for his haters to come out of the woodwork to witness another hate-watching masterpiece.

It’s not often you get to see one of the greatest players of all time get swept in the conference semifinals.

I assume all of you LeBron haters tuned in for a good old-fashioned hate watch (I certainly checked in from time to time), but one man took the concept of hate watching to the next level when he showed up courtside to Game 4, decked out in jewelry and ready to see his biggest nemesis fail.

Look at the evil laugh! Diabolical! He looks like a Bond villain who just told you his master plan.

The man in question is Dillon Brooks, a forward for the Phoenix Suns, and if you’re curious as to why he showed up to watch LeBron James get swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder, let’s just say the two have some history.

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Dating all the way back to 2023, Brooks and James have sparred with each other, though it has been mostly one-sided.

Even as recently as December of this season, the two got into it in a regular-season game between the Suns and Lakers, where Brooks would end up being ejected after a skirmish with LeBron.

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This beef runs deep, and LeBron has been on the winning side of things far too often, so it’s nice to see the underdog get a few in on the favorite.

Brooks is just living out the dream of every LeBron hater on the internet, showing up to what may be The King’s last game in the NBA to laugh right in his face while sucking down an overpriced drink at the venue formerly known as Staples Center.

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My hat’s off to you, Mr. Brooks.

Keep up the hate!