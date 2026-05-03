Pistons fans chant 'Angel Reese' at Wendell Carter Jr. during Game 7 blowout win over Orlando Magic

There is home-court advantage, and then there is the Angel Reese treatment.

In a winner-take-all Game 7 that felt like a messy episode of "Love & Basketball", Detroit Pistons fans turned Little Caesars Arena into a house of psychological warfare.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

The target was Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.

The weapon was his own girlfriend.

As the Magic big man stepped to the stripe during Detroit’s 116-94 blowout win, a deafening chant of "AN-GEL RE-ESE" rained from the rafters.

The backstory is all soap opera.

Before dating Carter Jr., Reese was linked to Pistons star Jalen Duren.

The blood boiled over during this series when Angel Reese posted Instagram highlights of Carter Jr. dunking on Duren, captioned: "PLAY THE SONGGGGG."

PACERS' GAME 1 HERO'S GIRLFRIEND TAKES SHOT AT KNICKS AFTER PLAYOFF COLLAPSE

Pistons fans did not forget. And the tactic worked.

While Duren played like a man possessed with a 15-point and 15-rebound double-double, Carter Jr. looked rattled.

The Motor City faithful reminded him at every dead ball exactly who was watching.

ANGEL REESE, CAITLIN CLARK HAVE HEATED EXCHANGE AFTER HARD FOUL DURING SKY-FEVER GAME

After weeks of Reese’s social media "shades," Duren got the last laugh by sending Carter Jr. home for the summer.

Reese has yet to respond to the chants. In Detroit, the message was clear: In the playoffs, dating history is fair game.

Detroit moves on. And Carter Jr. has a long flight back to Orlando with plenty to explain.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela