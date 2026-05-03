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NBA star on the move after getting doxxed on social media

MPJ says he panicked and called police after his address was posted to millions of Instagram followers

By Alejandro Avila OutKick
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NBA star Michael Porter, Jr. learned that being extremely online has real-life ramifications.

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Outside of his job on the Brooklyn Nets, the 27-year-old dabbles in streaming and living the influencer life. Stemming from his social media obsession, a series of unfortunate events led to him getting doxxed by a fellow influencer — i.e., having his address leaked — which forced the Nets forward to look for a new home.

Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets looking on during a basketball game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center

Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the first quarter against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on March 3, 2026. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

According to reports, MPJ's home was infiltrated by fellow influencer Celina Powell in a vindictive plot in which she shared his address with over 3 million followers.

Powell reportedly plotted the revenge ploy after finding out she was left out of MPJ's livestream. After details of Porter's home address hit Powell's Instagram, the star hooper was alerted, prompting him to panic and scramble as he left his home and called police.

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He further addressed the doxxing incident, sharing that he started looking for a new home.

Danny Wolf and Michael Porter Jr. celebrating on basketball court

Danny Wolf and Michael Porter Jr. of the Brooklyn Nets celebrate after defeating the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on March 7, 2026. (Chris Schwegler/NBAE/Getty Images)

"She leaked my addy. She put my address on her Instagram," Porter shared via social media.

"Plus she leaked the addy on Insta so now I feel like we’ve got to move … I’ve never seen anybody act like that.

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"She’s mad because we had her leave the stream and she wanted to be one the stream. … Is that not the craziest thing you’ve ever seen?

"Now I’ve got to pack and get up out of here. We’ve got to dip and go to a new location."

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When you're getting paid millions to play in the NBA, getting tangled up in the influencer space and suffering the ramifications feels like an unforced error. Wise up, kid.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during after the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center on March 31, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images) ((Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images))

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela 

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

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