NBA star on the move after getting doxxed on social media

NBA star Michael Porter, Jr. learned that being extremely online has real-life ramifications.

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Outside of his job on the Brooklyn Nets, the 27-year-old dabbles in streaming and living the influencer life. Stemming from his social media obsession, a series of unfortunate events led to him getting doxxed by a fellow influencer — i.e., having his address leaked — which forced the Nets forward to look for a new home.

According to reports, MPJ's home was infiltrated by fellow influencer Celina Powell in a vindictive plot in which she shared his address with over 3 million followers.

Powell reportedly plotted the revenge ploy after finding out she was left out of MPJ's livestream. After details of Porter's home address hit Powell's Instagram, the star hooper was alerted, prompting him to panic and scramble as he left his home and called police.

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He further addressed the doxxing incident, sharing that he started looking for a new home.

"She leaked my addy. She put my address on her Instagram," Porter shared via social media.

"Plus she leaked the addy on Insta so now I feel like we’ve got to move … I’ve never seen anybody act like that.

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"She’s mad because we had her leave the stream and she wanted to be one the stream. … Is that not the craziest thing you’ve ever seen?

"Now I’ve got to pack and get up out of here. We’ve got to dip and go to a new location."

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When you're getting paid millions to play in the NBA, getting tangled up in the influencer space and suffering the ramifications feels like an unforced error. Wise up, kid.

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