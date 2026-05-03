OutKick

Cameron Young calls tough penalty on himself, immediately gets rewarded by golf gods at Doral

Young paused mid-swing when he thought his ball moved, then told the rules official what happened at Trump Doral

By Mark Harris OutKick
close
You Can't Be Mad At Phil Mickelson And Then Say the PGA Tour Was Screwing The Players | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich Video

You Can't Be Mad At Phil Mickelson And Then Say the PGA Tour Was Screwing The Players | Don't @ Me w/Dan Dakich

Following the collapse of LIV Golf Dan reacts to Stephen A Smith saying the PGA created a lot of their own issues. Dan says we can't be mad at Phil Mickelson for identifying those issues on his own and deciding to jump to LIV.

Cameron Young began Sunday's final round of the Cadillac Championship with a six-shot advantage. Even with a huge cushion, a moment of adversity always finds a way into the equation, especially when World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is playing chaser, but Young's Sunday challenge was about as unique as they come.

With preferred lies in effect for the final round following over an inch of rain on Sunday morning, Young picked up his golf ball in the fairway on the Par 4 second hole before placing it on a favorable lie.

Just as he took his iron back to hit his approach shot, he paused and stepped away as he thought his golf ball had moved ever so slightly.

JIM FURYK SHARES THE ONE REASON HE CHOSE TO ACCEPT U.S. RYDER CUP CAPTAINCY

After a rules official arrived on the scene, Young went on to explain that his club was set up behind the golf ball when it rolled over forward. The grey area was whether or not Young's action caused the ball to move, or gravity simply took over.

cameron young hitting a driver at doral

Cameron Young plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the Cadillac Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images (Jeff Romance-Imagn Images)

The rules official wasted no time in telling Young that he could move the ball back to where it was, and he would be assessed a one-shot penalty. The American did not protest the ruling, and the zoomed-in replay of the incident does show his golf ball move after he pulled his club back.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Given that Young was holding a five-shot lead at the time, it likely made it much easier to simply accept the ruling, but if things were tighter on the leaderboard it's fair to assume the conversation with the rules official would have been a bit more in-depth.

As is often the case, the golf gods immediately smiled upon Young for being honest and essentially calling a penalty on himself.

Cameron Young watches his tee shot

Cameron Young watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Cadillac Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images (Jeff Romance-Imagn Images)

After hitting his approach shot, his third, to just inside 14 feet, he drained his par putt. On the third hole, he carded his first birdie of the afternoon to extend his lead back to six shots over Scheffler.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Cameron Young celebrating with a fist pump on the 18th hole green at TPC River Highlands

Cameron Young celebrates with a fist pump on the 18th hole green after making a par putt to finish an 11-under 59 round during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., on June 22, 2024. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)

Young has been operating at a different level than the rest of the field at Trump Doral in Miami.

After firing an opening round of 64, he kept the foot on the gas with rounds of 67-70 to head into the final 18 holes on Sunday. Young is seeking his second victory of the 2026 PGA Tour season after winning The Players in March.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue